Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host a community listening event in Lewistown during the legislature’s transmittal break. The theme of these event is Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families.
The event is open to parents, school leaders, and legislators.
The event in Lewistown will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Lewistown Junior High in the gymnasium, 914 West Main Street.
The event will begin with a meet and greet followed by legislators sharing their goals for education during the upcoming session. Each event will close with an opportunity for parents and school leaders to ask questions of the legislators.
“I am thankful for the great conversations with parents, legislators, and school leaders that occurred during the December community events,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “These listening sessions are an opportunity to discuss legislation that will affect our Montana schools and students. I look forward to joining Montana parents, school leaders, and legislators in putting our Montana students first!”
The Superintendent will also host events in Miles City, Sidney, Havre, and Butte.
In December 2022 the Superintendent hosted the first round of the Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families events in Kalispell, Stevensville, Billings, and Great Falls. The location of all events has been based on the Montana Association of School Superintendents (MASS) membership regions.