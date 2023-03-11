There were several rounds of applause at Elsie Arntzen’s conversation with the community Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, that applause was for sharp questions and impassioned pushback from community members directed toward the Superintendent.

Charter schools and the Montana Legislature’s proposed obscenity laws took center stage in the hour-and-a-half conversation at Lewistown Junior High School. Following a brief introduction from Superintendent of Lewistown Public Schools Thom Peck, Arntzen took the mic to provide a brief update on the state’s educational efforts.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.