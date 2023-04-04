Shawna Sandau of McKenna Agency recently earned her commercial drone pilot’s license through the FAA. The license enables her to take aerial footage of her clients’ listings and has led her and her husband, Brandon, to start their own company, Meadowlark Drones.
Shawna Sandau of McKenna Agency recently earned her commercial drone pilot’s license through the FAA. The license enables her to take aerial footage of her clients’ listings and has led her and her husband, Brandon, to start their own company, Meadowlark Drones.
Central Montana’s real estate market has taken off in recent years, with demand for homes and land sharply increasing. In keeping with the times, one local realtor decided to get a drone and see what some of those properties look like from above.
Shawna Sandau of Lewistown’s McKenna Agency recently earned her commercial drone pilot’s certification in order to take aerial photos and videos of her clients’ properties.
“I had clients who would ask about getting drone footage, but I couldn’t take photos commercially without a license,” Sandau said. “It adds a different aspect. It helps listings stand out and gets a different view of the property. Especially on lots with a lot of land, it’s useful to get up and see the topography.”
While licenses are not necessary for recreationists or amateur photographers who just want to take some interesting pictures, anyone who wishes to use drones for business purposes must apply for a license through the Federal Aviation Administration. Sandau started on the month-long process around the beginning of February, and had to pass a test, along with filling out paperwork, to receive her license.
“The hardest part was getting over that first hurdle of not knowing where to start,” Sandau said of the process. “I had to research where to even begin.”
According to Sandau, the early returns on her certification have been well-worth the effort and research.
“I went out and did two listings yesterday,” she said. “People seem pretty excited about it. They just want some nice, neat pictures of their house.”
Sandau’s drone is a DJI Mini 3 Pro, which includes a mounted camera capable of recording 4K video and taking high-definition photos. The drone and the camera are operated by a single remote control, which features a screen with a live view of the camera.
For Sandau, the process of attaining a commercial drone pilot’s license also brought to light a number of different uses for drones beyond real estate. That’s why she and her husband, Brandon, decided to open their own commercial drone business, Meadowlark Drones.
“There’s an interesting amount you can do with drones. You can do photos and videos, but also do things like surveying,” Sandau said. “I thought we could start a company and provide those services… It’s fun and we’re really looking forward to seeing what people would use drones for and how we can help.”
In the week or two since they’ve started Meadowlark Drones, Shawna said her husband has been bitten by the drone bug as well.
“He’s already been looking at other drones,” she said. “We’re both really excited about it.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.