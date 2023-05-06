Editor’s note: The following is a report of selected criminal proceedings held in the Montana Tenth Judicial District Court, in Lewistown from March 8, 2023 to April 28, 2023. As individual criminal cases are adjudicated within the Tenth Judicial District Court, arraignments, changes of pleas, sentencing hearings, acquittals, dismissals and appeals will be made public as they occur. If you have any questions regarding this report, or News-Argus policies associated with its publication, please contact either Deb Hill or Katherine Sears at the News-Argus news desk, 535-3401 ext. 5, during regular business hours.
Christina Anne Clark, 33, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial Court on Tuesday, March 28 for a sentencing hearing connected with the search of a home by Fergus County Sheriff’s officers. Clark was present in the home when deputies arrived to conduct the search under a search warrant. She was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Methamphetamine, a felony, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Clark was sentenced to a deferred sentence on the Possession of Dangerous Drugs count, with sentence deferred for three years. The count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was dismissed.
Gilbert Victor Crouse, III, 25, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Wednesday, March 8, for a hearing on a motion to reduce bond in connection with two cases, one from 2014 and one from 2016. Crouse was found guilty of two counts of Burglary and one count of Theft, both felonies, along with Criminal Mischief. Later Crouse was sentenced to Department of Corrections for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. In March of 2022 Crouse had completed the active portion of his jail time and began the suspended portion of his sentences. According to his probation officer, he then failed to complete his sex offender treatment and was found associating with an unapproved female who had young children, in addition to other violations of parole terms. Crouse was re-arrested in November, 2022, and in January the suspended portions of his sentences were revoked. At the March 8 hearing, he was released on his own recognizance, with the stipulation that he see a counselor and complete a psychosexual evaluation.
Gabrielle Hoole, 53, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial Court on Wednesday, March 29 for a change of plea hearing stemming from a traffic stop made by Lewistown Police on Aug. 15, 2022, due to the vehicle having only one working headlight. During the traffic stop the officer observed the driver was having trouble controlling the vehicle. The defendant was jumbling her words, speaking with her eyes shut and had involuntary twitching of her hands. A passenger in the vehicle was passed out and the defendant only knew her first name. The defendant failed a field sobriety test. K-9 Officer Shark alerted on the car, and a search located methamphetamine, opiates and Gabapentin pills.The defendant was charged with one count of DUI, First Offense, one count of Failure to Have Two Headlamps Properly Operating; one count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Opiate/Meth. The Change of Plea hearing was continued to May 9.
Wayne Jones, 58, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial Court on Tuesday, March 28, for a sentencing hearing related to a search of the defendant’s home conducted conducted by the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office on June 3, 2022 under a search warrant. During the search deputies seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jones was charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Methamphetamine, a felony, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. At a plea agreement in January the defendant pled guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. The scheduled sentencing hearing was continued to May 9 due to defense counsel traveling out of state.
Mark Joseph LaPerna, 59, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Friday, April 21, for a change of plea and sentencing hearing related to a traffic incident when he drove his vehicle into the 4 Aces Casino doors on Nov. 22, 2021. Angry over being told the casino was closing for the night, LaPerna drove his vehicle slowly into the glass front doors of the business while two employees were still inside, and then left. Located by law enforcement on Ross Fork Road, the defendant fled, failing to stop at the intersection to Highway 87. When finally stopped, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol. LaPerna failed field sobriety tests. He pled guilty to one count of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor; one count of Driving Under the Influence, First Offense, a misdemeanor; and one count of Negligent Endangerment, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 10 days in County jail, all time suspended for the Disorderly Conduct count; six months in County jail, all time suspended for the DUI charge along with a $600 fine and order to enroll in and complete a chemical dependency course; and for the Negligent Endangerment charge he was sentenced to one year in County jail with all time suspended. Seven other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Sasha Renee Lovejoy, 33, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, March 14, for a sentencing hearing related to a traffic incident on Feb. 19, 2022 in which a vehicle driven by Lovejoy attempted to force another vehicle off the road on Highway 191. On Aug. 23, 2022, Lovejoy pled guilty to one count of Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration of .08% or Greater, First Offense, a misdemeanor, and one count of Criminal Endangerment, a felony. At the March 14 sentencing hearing, Lovejoy was sentenced to six months in jail, all time suspended, with credit for 27 days served for the misdemeanor, and ordered to pay a fine of $600. The defendant was ordered to pay for, enroll and attend the Assessment, Education and Treatment Court program Prime for Life or a similar program. For the count of Criminal Endangerment, the court sentenced the defendant a three-year deferred imposition of sentence. Six other counts were dismissed. The defendant is under the jurisdiction of Havre Probation and Parole.
Cameron Leo Miller, 34, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, March 14, for a change of plea hearing. Miller was charged with a burglary at K&R Autobody, on Oct. 9, 2021. The back door of the business was kicked in and items in the business were damaged or stolen. Photographs of a muddy shoe print on the door were consistent with a pair of Air Jordan shoes found when Miller’s residence was searched, and another search warrant was used to obtain hand prints matched to a muddy handprint on the K&R building. Blank checks and a tool were stolen. At the change of plea hearing, Miller pled no contest to one count of felony Burglary and one count of Criminal Mischief with Loss Less than $1,500, a misdemeanor. Miller was remanded to the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.
David Allen Pein, 44, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, April 18, for resentencing and a bail hearing in stemming from an arrest in 2016 for sale of marijuana and providing marijuana to juveniles. The defendant was resentenced for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, a felony, to four years at Department of Corrections with no time suspended and credit for 257 days. The defendant was ordered to pay $200 in restitution to the Lewistown Police Department. The defendant was remanded to custody of the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office pending pickup by the Department of Corrections.
Pein was also in court on Wednesday, March 29 for an initial appearance following arrest for Elder Abuse and Partner/Family Member abuse related to a report filed Sept. 9, 2022 by Pein’s stepfather, who reported Pein struck him in the face three times and yelled obscenities at him. At the hearing, Pein pled not guilty to one count of Abuse of an Older Person, a felony, and not guilty to Partner or Family Member Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a misdemeanor. A No Contact order was still in place. Further hearings await response to the defendant’s request to change judges.
Neil Douglas Skinner, 52, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, March 21 for a change of plea hearing stemming from a traffic stop on April 30, 2022 on Montana Highway 19. A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper determined the female driver had no valid license and active warrants from Hill County. After stopping in a residential driveway, the driver and passenger switched places so when the Trooper initiated a traffic stop, Skinner was driving. Skinner admitted his license was suspended. There was a strong smell of alcohol and marijuana, and the Trooper observed Skinner’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. Skinner failed a field sobriety test. His record showed six prior DUIs, four in Fergus County. He was charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended or Revoked License, Seatbelt Violation (both misdemeanors) and DUI Fourth Offense, a felony. The change of plea hearing was rescheduled to May 16.
