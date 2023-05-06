Editor’s note: The following is a report of selected criminal proceedings held in the Montana Tenth Judicial District Court, in Lewistown from March 8, 2023 to April 28, 2023. As individual criminal cases are adjudicated within the Tenth Judicial District Court, arraignments, changes of pleas, sentencing hearings, acquittals, dismissals and appeals will be made public as they occur. If you have any questions regarding this report, or News-Argus policies associated with its publication, please contact either Deb Hill or Katherine Sears at the News-Argus news desk, 535-3401 ext. 5, during regular business hours.

Christina Anne Clark, 33, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial Court on Tuesday, March 28 for a sentencing hearing connected with the search of a home by Fergus County Sheriff’s officers. Clark was present in the home when deputies arrived to conduct the search under a search warrant. She was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Methamphetamine, a felony, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Clark was sentenced to a deferred sentence on the Possession of Dangerous Drugs count, with sentence deferred for three years. The count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was dismissed.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.