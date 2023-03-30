The Aurora Borealis, commonly called the northern lights, have recently been seen above Lewistown and around Montana. The beautiful waves of color are a natural phenomenon that have captured the hearts and minds of many skywatchers for ages.

The northern lights are the result of energized particles sent from the sun’s solar winds that hit the Earth’s magnetosphere in the upper atmosphere. Our planet’s magnetic field protects us from the particles, which redirects the particles toward the northern and southern poles, but if the solar “storm” is large enough, they could disrupt satellites, radio transmissions and other electronic devices.

