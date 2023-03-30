The Aurora Borealis, commonly called the northern lights, have recently been seen above Lewistown and around Montana. The beautiful waves of color are a natural phenomenon that have captured the hearts and minds of many skywatchers for ages.
The northern lights are the result of energized particles sent from the sun’s solar winds that hit the Earth’s magnetosphere in the upper atmosphere. Our planet’s magnetic field protects us from the particles, which redirects the particles toward the northern and southern poles, but if the solar “storm” is large enough, they could disrupt satellites, radio transmissions and other electronic devices.
The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its corona, the sun’s upper atmosphere, creating solar wind. When that wind hits the earth’s ionosphere, or upper atmosphere, the aurora are created.
Solar wind is caused by coronal mass ejections, known as solar flares, and coronal holes. Solar flares occur when a significant ejection of a magnetic field and accompanying plasma mass are thrown into space.
Coronal holes are large regions of relatively colder, less dense plasma in the solar corona where the sun’s magnetic field extends into space. If particles from solar flare ejections, or coronal holes fly toward earth, the northern lights can occur.
Famous Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei coined the term “aurora borealis” in 1619. after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, and the Greek god of the north wind, Boreas. The earliest suspected record of the northern lights is in a 30,000-year-old cave painting in France.
The science behind the northern lights wasn’t theorized until the early 20th century when Norwegian scientist Kirstian Birkeland proposed that electrons emitted from sunspots produced the lights after they struck the earth’s atmosphere, guided by the magnetic field. The theory would eventually prove to be correct, but not until after Birkeland’s death.
While solar wind is constant, the sun goes through a roughly 11-year cycle of activity. Sometime’s there’s a lull in the number of sunspots, coronal holes and solar flares, but other times, like now, there are many storms that strike the earth’s atmosphere. This is when the northern lights are the brightest and most frequent.
The last solar maximum, or peak period of activity, was in 2014. Now, nine years later, the sun’s activity is steadily increasing since 2019 and is expected to reach another maximum over the next year in 2024, making for brilliant displays of the northern lights from now into the near future.
On Thursday, March 23, when the northern lights were on full display in Lewistown, they were the result of a massive coronal hole that pointed toward Earth. The hole was about 20 times larger than the Earth itself. Solar scientist have stated that it was the biggest solar storm in six years, resulting in the northern lights being shown as far south as New Mexico.
