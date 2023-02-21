weather photo

A banner promoting summer outdoor activities in Lewistown contrasts with Tuesday morning’s weather.

 Deb Hill Reporter

It’s another crazy week of Central Montana winter weather, with temperatures dropping from the near-40-degree range down to minus double digits, a pattern that has been all too frequent this year.

According to Matt Ludwig, meteorologist at the Great Falls National Weather Service office, much of this can be attributed to Montana’s location on the map.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

Tags