It’s another crazy week of Central Montana winter weather, with temperatures dropping from the near-40-degree range down to minus double digits, a pattern that has been all too frequent this year.
According to Matt Ludwig, meteorologist at the Great Falls National Weather Service office, much of this can be attributed to Montana’s location on the map.
“We are considered mid-latitudes, which means we typically have more westerly winds. For much of this winter we’ve been in a progressive zonal pattern, with upper level winds moving from west to east,” Ludwig said. “There haven’t been a lot of deviations to it, and it’s brought air off the Pacific across Montana. That air is cold, but not super cold.”
However, the cold air in the Arctic hasn’t been moving south much this year, allowing the build up of some pretty intense frigid temperatures.
“This week the winds will shift and come out of the north as a trough digs in, bringing that colder air with it,” Ludwig said. “This is a powerful system; it takes a powerful system to do this [break through the westerly flow with cold, Arctic air].”
By the weekend, however, Ludwig said the short-lived cold spell will yield back to the westerly flow again, bringing warmer temperatures and, of course, wind.
“This weekend is definitely going to be breezy,” Ludwig said. “While the strongest winds probably won’t reach Lewistown, there will be some wind.”
Ludwig explained wind happens as warm air moves downslope on the east side of Montana’s mountains.
“As it comes down, it accelerates,” he said. “It’s kind of like having a dam in a river. Upstream of the dam the water is slow moving, but downstream it accelerates rapidly. That’s what the air does when moving down slope. It’s compressing and moving faster.”
So far this winter season, which the Weather Service considers to be from December through February, has been slightly colder and snowier than average.
While temperatures in January and so far in February have run a few degrees above average, the late December cold spell is what is keeping this winter season from being labeled a “warm” one.
December’s average temperature was only 15.3 degrees, while the normal average temperature for that month is 24 degrees. As a result, even though January was almost 3 degrees above average for temperature and February is running about 5 degrees above average, when you add in December, seasonal temperatures are .4 degrees below average.
For precipitation totals, Lewistown is at .8 inches above average so far, with some of the historically snowiest months yet to come.
