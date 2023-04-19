Lewistown school board elections, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, have attracted extra attention this year, with a total of seven candidates throwing their names in the hat.
Of the seven candidates, two are running to fill the unexpired portion of retired trustee Phil Koterba’s term. Those two candidates are Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge. The winner will serve for two years.
The News-Argus reached out to the candidates, asking each of them to answer four questions. Part 1, which ran Saturday, April 15, shared the responses from candidates for the three three-year terms.
Today’s story, Part 2, features the answers from candidates Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge.
Scott Dubbs
1. Why are you running?
I have always had a vested interest in the success of our students and our schools. Now with a second generation of our family in the schools, I want to make sure those educational opportunities continue to be strong for all of our families.
If elected, I believe my experiences in having worked for the schools for many years would be beneficial, along with, my involvement in a wide variety of education organizations, boards and committees.
During my tenure with the Lewistown Schools the Trustees were outstanding. They wanted a very good school system and worked hard to develop it. If elected, this would be a chance for me to support their efforts, while also giving back to the community.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown’s public schools?
There is not one single “biggest issue” here in Lewistown. However, we need to keep a focus on our biggest goals, starting with maintaining or improving educational opportunities for our students. We have to do what it takes to have an excellent staff, as well as maintain positive parent and community connections.
The current teacher/educator shortages nationwide could have a long-term adverse impact on our schools. We need to make sure staffing and staff development remain a priority.
The schools need to be sensitive to, and address, the expectations of parents and the community at large. It appears some community members lack faith in the management of recent staff concerns; the schools must work respectfully to resolve them to the community’s expectations.
Finally we must make certain our facility improvements meet community needs and improve school safety along with efficiencies of use and funding.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
This seems to be a bit of a loaded question. Certainly books and other materials that are inappropriate for students need to stay out of our libraries and classrooms and staff need to be sensitive to parent and community expectations.
Having said that, the School District has long standing policies to address concerns relating to books and school materials which enable concerns to be addressed on a local level.
I am not in favor of the recent efforts on the part of the Legislature to replace local control and common sense by passing new statewide laws and mandates, all of which seem to be politically motivated. But I am in favor of making sure students are safe and get the tools they need to succeed in this new world of data and information.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
I am in strong support of the elementary levy this spring. The needs of the schools are real and the District’s request is reasonable. There will still be difficult budget decisions to be made to address the additional shortfall and staffing needs, but I am confident the processes the Board and Leadership share with the community will address the additional budget concerns.
Kevin Hodge
1. Why are you running?
I want to run for school board because I have three small children that will be attending the Lewistown School District. I have heard of issues that are going on (bullying, agendas, staffing) and I would like to be part of the team that addresses those issues.
2. What do you think is the biggest issue facing Lewistown public schools?
I have a few. Recruiting and retaining quality staff. Lewistown is a hard place to find housing. Concerns of bullying and what is being taught in the classroom. It appears some students are being taught what to think and not how to think.
3. Where do you stand on removing or banning books in Lewistown’s schools?
I would have to look at the individual issue at hand. There is not a one-size-fits-all approach. I do not think any one particular agenda should be forced upon students.
4. Where do you stand on May’s $90,000 elementary levy election, and how do you think the budget shortfalls in both the elementary and high school districts should be addressed?
I would like to see our schools prosper. I think the budget will need to be looked at and see if they can find areas for savings or areas where funding can be reallocated.
