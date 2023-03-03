Two male juveniles were detained on Friday, March 3 after it was discovered an individual was shooting a BB gun toward the Garfield Elementary School while the students were out at recess.
According to a press release from the Lewistown Police Department, law enforcement was notified at 10:09 a.m. that someone reported seeing an individual shooting a BB gun toward the playground. Law enforcement arrived on scene at 10:12 a.m. The students were immediately evacuated to inside of the school where they went into lockdown.