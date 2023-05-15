The Lewistown Public Library has a couple of new people looking after the books, literally, after the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees in recent months: Andrea Payne and Mary Baumstark.

Andrea Payne was appointed for a regular term on the library board by a unanimous vote of the Lewistown City Commission in March, taking the place of Cathy Moser, who rolled off the board after 10 years of service. Payne spent 19 years as a third and fourth grade teacher in Lewistown before retiring from her position nine years ago.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.