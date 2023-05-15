The Lewistown Public Library has a couple of new people looking after the books, literally, after the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees in recent months: Andrea Payne and Mary Baumstark.
Andrea Payne was appointed for a regular term on the library board by a unanimous vote of the Lewistown City Commission in March, taking the place of Cathy Moser, who rolled off the board after 10 years of service. Payne spent 19 years as a third and fourth grade teacher in Lewistown before retiring from her position nine years ago.
While she’s only been to one board meeting in her new role, Payne’s experience with and love of the library goes back much further.
“When I was teaching third grade, I asked my principal if I could take my class to the library,” she said. “It was neat… I would get books for my classroom. There’s a limit to how many books you can check out, but they’d make an exception for me so I could bring more books to my students.”
Now out of the classroom, Payne joined Friends of the Library two years ago and has been getting up to speed on all there is to know about her new role.
“There’s a lot to learn, but it’s been good,” Payne said. “We have some training in May, and the people already on the board have a wealth of experience and knowledge.”
For Payne, joining the library board was an opportunity to serve an institution that serves the entire community.
“I love the library. I’ve been passionate about libraries since I was a kid,” Payne said. “They’re available for anyone and everyone.”
That passion, along with her appreciation for the Lewistown Public Library’s staff and programming, inform Payne’s goals for her first term on the board.
“My goal is that it would stay as exceptional as it is now,” she said. “It’s a great library and there are exceptional people who work there.”
Baumstark, meanwhile, was chosen unanimously to fill the one-year, unexpired term left by Mary Frieze’s retirement. Baumstark has served on the board previously, completing Blanche Chapman’s unexpired term in 2018. Now that she’s stepping down from her position of Director of the Lewistown Art Center, Baumstark wanted to find another outlet to work with the public.
“The Art Center has been the lens through which I see Lewistown, it’s been my community. I’m staying on as a grant writer and I’m so proud of everything our staff has done. I’m super grateful and can’t imagine myself far away from it,” Baumstark said of her transition. “Now that I have some time freeing up, I want to serve the community in a different way.”
Baumstark’s view of the library’s role in the community made her decision to serve on the board an easy one.
“I love the library. I really love and appreciate the idea of libraries. Mike Chapman called libraries ‘the last bastion of democracy’ in a letter to the editor a few years ago,” Baumstark said. “I appreciate the work they do. Their programming is so strong.”
While she hasn’t sat for her first official board meeting of this term, Baumstark would like to work toward ensuring the library is set up for success in the future.
“I’m a fund raiser,” she said. “I want to help the library be more sustainable long-term. Funding is tight all around.”
With even more resources, Baumstark is optimistic the library can continue to grow and take on an even larger role in the community.
“The library has really jumped back into programming after the pandemic. I’m so impressed with the book clubs, writing groups, and the new film club,” Baumstark said. “I’m excited to see what they can offer with the appropriate amount of support.”
