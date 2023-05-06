A bill that would have allowed marijuana tax money to be used for county road maintenance was vetoed by the Governor Tuesday, despite wide support from legislators on both sides of the aisle.
Sponsored by Senator Mike Lang (R, Malta), Senate Bill 442 would have distributed the nearly $54 million in yearly marijuana taxes in the following manner:
11% to the HEART fund (addiction recovery and treatment)
20% to construct and maintain county roads leading to public lands
5% to the veterans and surviving spouses revenue account
12% to state parks, trails and facilities, and non-game accounts
20% to a new Habitat Legacy account.
Lang said the reasoning behind adding county roads to the mix is that county roads provide important public land access, especially in rural areas of the state.
However the Governor’s veto cited two issues with the bill: lack of an attached appropriation, and setting a precedent for state funding of local road maintenance.
Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher, who also serves as the vice president of the Montana Association of Counties, expressed disappointment with the veto.
“Think about roads like Crooked Creek or near Valentine,” he said. “Lots of recreational users come here from the urban areas and they need those roads to be passable, yet we have very restricted funding for roadwork in the county and we use those funds on roads of local priority, with the most traffic or school bus routes.”
Butcher said by his estimate Fergus County would have gained almost $1 million more in funding annually if SB 442 had become law.
“This was the most supported non-partisan bill that went through the legislature this year,” Butcher said. “The intent was to maintain those high value roads that access public lands, so I’m a little surprised the Governor would veto it.”
Butcher attributes the veto, in part, to lack of support at the state level for local government.
“They don’t think we can handle our budgets and that we’d use the funding to replace existing funding, when actually we would have used it for roads we can’t afford to do much work on now,” he said.
Butcher said he feels there is distrust at the Capitol for how local governments handle tax dollars, something he said stems from a basic understanding of why property taxes go up.
“Part of this has to do with the difference between state government and local government...the closer to the people you are, the more efficiently funds are used. That just Political Science 101. Counties are already limited in the amount they can raise taxes, and much of the tax bill people get is from levies the voters approved.”
