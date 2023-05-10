Possibly no one knew just how big Sam Short’s collection of western art, cowboy gear and Native American artifacts had grown, at least not until after his death in 2022.
That’s when Shobe Auction and Realty got involved.
“Sam had told his family to call us when he was ‘gone,” said Jayson Shobe. “Kyle [Shobe] went to his home, which is a little two-bedroom house, and it was so full of art and other pieces, he had to be careful not to bump into anything.”
That was in the fall of last year. It took Jayson and Kyle, and their colleagues, many months to get everything ready for the end of April auction.
“First we had to move it all to a storage area. We had to sort and photograph each piece. Each one gets a number and we enter that with a description into a spread sheet. There were a lot of pieces we needed to do research on, to find out what they were worth. I don’t claim to be an expert on the Native American pieces but I know people who are that I can call,” Jayson said.
That process alone took months of work. After the value of each piece was determined, an auction catalog was created and the pieces were tagged in catalog order.
“We had 860 lots. Each of those we put up online with its photograph. Then, the week before the sale, we moved everything to the Trade Center and laid them out in catalog order,” Jayson said, adding he would not be able to run an auction this large without a “good crew,” including floor help, clerks, cashiers and set up crew.
“I have to give a shout out to Auction Coordinator Mardi Linhart,” Jayson said. “She took all the photos, created the catalog and set up the displays at the Trade Center.”
It was a massive job, but all that work paid off as the auction raised over double the amount Sam Short’s family had hoped for.
High sellers
Sam Short was originally from South Dakota, and collected items at auctions he attended across Montana and the Dakotas.
“He was a great judge of value, an astute collector of high-end Western art, Western gear and Indian artifacts,” Jayson said. “That showed during the auction, as we had over 350 bidders, with 148 of those attending in person.”
Shobe said the high selling item out of the entire collection was a bit of a surprise.
“A 1924 Miles City Saddlery catalog went for $14,000. It’s soft cover and there’s even a hole in the top corner where it was once nailed up on someone’s wall. There were two bidders who really wanted this. Both of them collect Miles City Saddlery pieces, but neither one had this one.”
The high selling painting was a western oil by Irvin “Shorty” Shope, which went for $12,500, while an oil by Charlie Russell-contemporary Joe DeYoung went for $11,000.
A pair of silver-mounted Crockett spurs sold for $3,750 while a photograph by L.A. Huffman of one of the last roundups before the range was fenced sold for $1,400.
A couple of chief’s blankets with beaded panels sold for $8,000 and $4,500.
“The higher priced blanket was important in establishing the history of the Gros Ventre Tribe being in the Little Belts for hunting,” Jayson said.
As for who was doing all this bidding, he said the buyers came from “all over.”
“Due to the internet bidding, we have buyers from across the U.S. — New York, Oregon, California, Wyoming — and Canada,” Jayson said, adding there was “just the right mix” of bidders.
However, even with five auctioneers, it took two days to sell it all. Now the team is working to box and ship everything from spurs to bronzes to their new owners.
It’s a lot of work, but it’s work that the Shobe auction crew enjoys.
“It’s just a treat to be able to learn about all these items,” Jayson said.
