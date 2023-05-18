Cow-calf

Cattle on range in Central Montana. Area cattle producers will be making decisions as to whether they will be expanding their cattle herd to take advantage of higher feeder calf markets in the coming years.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

As the moisture outlook in Central Montana seems to be in a more normal pattern, with green grass growing and ponds and reservoirs full, it has led to a show of optimism in the cattle industry. Several area seedstock producers saw increased sale averages from past years, an indicator that area ranchers have confidence the cattle markets are on the upswing.

According to the National Agriculture Statistical Service the U.S. cattle herd is the lowest on record with 28.9 million head recorded on the January 1, 2023, inventory. Montana had a 50,000 head decline year over year, down 2.37 percent for a total of 1,270,000 head of cattle on this year’s January 1, inventory.

