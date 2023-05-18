Cattle on range in Central Montana. Area cattle producers will be making decisions as to whether they will be expanding their cattle herd to take advantage of higher feeder calf markets in the coming years.
As the moisture outlook in Central Montana seems to be in a more normal pattern, with green grass growing and ponds and reservoirs full, it has led to a show of optimism in the cattle industry. Several area seedstock producers saw increased sale averages from past years, an indicator that area ranchers have confidence the cattle markets are on the upswing.
According to the National Agriculture Statistical Service the U.S. cattle herd is the lowest on record with 28.9 million head recorded on the January 1, 2023, inventory. Montana had a 50,000 head decline year over year, down 2.37 percent for a total of 1,270,000 head of cattle on this year’s January 1, inventory.
Cattle market experts indicate the coming years will be a good time to be in the cow-calf production side of the cattle industry. Low herd numbers, strong export markets and strong domestic demand for beef all point to expanded market opportunities for the cow-calf sector. Many ranchers in the Central Montana area will be taking those market indicators into consideration as well as available forage and future hay stock inventories, when deciding whether they will be participating in herd expansion plans.
Cody Ream, MSU Fergus County Extension ag agent says, “It depends on how fast a producer wants to rebuild a herd,” when asked what the best method for herd expansion is. “Buying pairs now gives you numbers and an extra calf crop this fall, whereas retaining heifers takes longer to build up the calf numbers.”
The cost of a cow/calf pair has gone up sharply in the last year with top selling pairs at the May 9 Lewistown Livestock Auction going for $2,750, while the top selling pairs at the same location a year ago were going for $1,800. Purchasing pairs or bred cows means the producer has a calf to sell this fall and can take advantage of a stronger calf market right away.
Retaining heifers to grow a herd over time allows the producer to retain and expand the genetics in their breeding program. Retaining heifers means a smaller calf check in the fall due to the cost of developing that heifer and waiting for up to 34 months for income from the sale of the heifer's first calf. But, there is not the outlay of cash as there is when purchasing replacement stock.
“We will be breeding around 110 heifers this spring,” said Wayne Eickhoff, who ranches south of Grass Range.
He noted they had the smallest calf crop they have had in 50 years because of drought conditions. They will be keeping about 30 extra heifer calves as replacement stock for the next couple of years and that should put them back at pre-drought herd numbers.
Out in the Winifred area, Dan and Laura Boyce are not planning on herd expansion just yet.
“Our numbers are down 30 to 40 percent because of drought, grasshoppers and fire,” said Dan Boyce. “We are not restocking yet, but when we do, we will retain heifer calves.”
They have gotten good moisture this spring, but past moisture has not been enough to regenerate damaged pastures from the Taylor fire that swept through the area in August of 2021.
No matter the method of increasing cattle herds, those in Central Montana who have the grass, water and forage will be looking to start the process of rebuilding to take advantage of the stronger cattle markets forecast in the coming years.
