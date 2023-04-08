Big Spring Creek has never had a watershed restoration plan, but, thanks to the work of one local group, it is about to get one.

“This is an important tool to help us prioritize work needed to improve water resources,” said Big Spring Creek Watershed Council Chairman Clint Loomis.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.