Big Spring Creek has never had a watershed restoration plan, but, thanks to the work of one local group, it is about to get one.
“This is an important tool to help us prioritize work needed to improve water resources,” said Big Spring Creek Watershed Council Chairman Clint Loomis.
“The primary goal is to identify non-point-source pollutants,” said Council member Clint Smith. “That means things like runoff that’s causing excessive sediments or excessive nutrients in the water.”
In order to develop a watershed restoration plan for Big Spring Creek, the Council needs input from watershed experts and watershed users.
“The watershed is the land area plus all the tributaries that drain into Big Spring Creek,” Loomis said. “That’s a big area.”
In order to identify issues of concern with Big Spring Creek, the Watershed Council needs the input of stakeholders.
“We’ve identified some of the likely stakeholders, but would like to hear from anyone who uses any part of the watershed. That could be those who use it for recreation, like fishing and hiking, agriculture or who live along the creek. As part of our public outreach, we want to hear from a wide range of people,” Loomis said.
Smith said stakeholder input is a key part of developing a watershed restoration plan.
“Hearing from those with an interest in water quality or quantity will help us focus on the areas of highest need with the greatest potential benefit. It will also allow us to use our limited funding more efficiently,” Smith said.
In order to reach the broadest range of people who might like to give input, the Watershed Council has developed a short survey.
“Anyone who wants to respond can take the survey to tell us about their experiences, whether those are uses or concerns or interests,” Smith said.
“We’d like for people to provide us with the details of their experiences, especially for watershed concerns,” said Council member Mike Getman. “It’s going to take us months and months to develop the watershed restoration plan, so there’s no hurry. But the information we get from the stakeholders forms the basis of the plan, so we encourage people to take the survey and return it to us as soon as possible.”
Getman said he hopes people will take the quick survey before July 1.
The survey form is available in a printed format, which Council members are circulating at meetings of a wide variety of public groups. Surveys can also be obtained at the Big Spring Creek Watershed Council meetings, held at the Civic Center at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
“We don’t want to limit the input to just one type of watershed user. We want the broadest possible input,” Getman said.
In addition to the printed survey, the questions are also available online: https://forms.office.com/g/7dCv8xcEFS
“We really need everyone’s input,” said Loomis. “For example, we just heard about a refinery that was operating in the 1970s along Big Spring Creek that we didn’t even know existed. That’s the kind of input that will really help us develop a good watershed restoration plan.”
Smith said he recently circulated survey forms at the meeting of an outdoor group.
“Their primary interests were recreational use of the watershed, mostly through hunting and fishing,” Smith said. “Concerns they mentioned were residential development on the upper creek and the condition of some tributaries.”
“I’ve heard people complain about the amount of recreational use in the summer, especially floating,” said Loomis.
“The plan is meant to be a catchall for all concerns,” Smith said, adding the Watershed Council members will sort all the responses into categories that will help set restoration goals for Big Spring Creek. “We aren’t picking winners and users; the data will help us prioritize projects and plan for funding.”
The eventual watershed restoration plan is meant to be reviewed and updated every five to 10 years.
“This survey is just the beginning,” Getman said. “We want to do it right by getting as many people involved as possible.”
The next meeting of the Big Spring Creek Watershed Council will be held on Wednesday, May 1 at the Civic Center at 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Those looking for more information on the survey or the watershed restoration plan can contact Clint Smith at (406) 708-7219.
