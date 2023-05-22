Farm Bill listening session

Bill Melton, Melstone rancher, and Kristen Walser with Citizen’s Climate Lobby participate in a farm bill listening session hosted by Winnett ACES.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

The lack of fully staffed offices within the USDA structure was the theme of the conversation amongst 15 or so participants, both in person and via Zoom, who attended the Winnett ACES Farm Bill listening session held at the newly opened Petroleum County Community Center on May 19. Participants had the opportunity to meet with Montana congressional staff to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill due for renewal by the congressional body this fall. The Farm Bill comes up for renewal every five years.

With over 80 percent of Farm Bill spending going toward food and nutrition programs the bill is important not only to farmers and ranchers, but also the general public. The comprehensive bill includes risk management tools for farmers, nutritional programs for low-income families, conservation programs, rural development and investment for agriculture research.

