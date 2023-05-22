The lack of fully staffed offices within the USDA structure was the theme of the conversation amongst 15 or so participants, both in person and via Zoom, who attended the Winnett ACES Farm Bill listening session held at the newly opened Petroleum County Community Center on May 19. Participants had the opportunity to meet with Montana congressional staff to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill due for renewal by the congressional body this fall. The Farm Bill comes up for renewal every five years.
With over 80 percent of Farm Bill spending going toward food and nutrition programs the bill is important not only to farmers and ranchers, but also the general public. The comprehensive bill includes risk management tools for farmers, nutritional programs for low-income families, conservation programs, rural development and investment for agriculture research.
Jessie Anderson, agriculture liaison for Sen. Tester’s office attended the Winnett meeting on behalf of Sen. Tester.
“Sen. Tester has held listening sessions in Havre, Glasgow, Plentywood and Glendive so far,” said Anderson.
Joey Grewell, field representative for Rep. Matt Rosendale attended on behalf of Rep. Rosendale and noted the Representative would be holding meetings around the state and encouraged agriculture producers to get in touch with his office if they wanted to participate in listening sessions.
“Rep. Rosendale would like to have small group settings of around ten,” said Grewell. “We want to have very intimate conversations in small groups.”
Sen. Steve Daines's North Central Field Representative Robert Bruskotter attended the Winnett meeting via Zoom. Sen. Daines has held several listening sessions including in Bozeman at the MSU Post Farm and Great Falls at Torgerson’s LLC.
Bill Melton, Melstone rancher, led the discussion, with various groups presenting their organizations' talking points. Representatives from Montana Farm Bureau Federation, World Wildlife Fund, Northern Plains Resource Council, Pheasants Forever, and Citizen’s Climate Lobby were all in attendance as well as two local agriculture producers.
Discussion was held about limited staff in USDA offices and how it hampers the ability to get projects funded on the local level. One of the organizations working with producers on conservation projects stated only five projects out of 42 submitted were funded.
“We might have to reimagine how we get the dollars out on the ground," said Bill Melton. “Can more dollars go directly to local organizations to get money out on the ground?"
Anderson stated Sen. Tester has talked directly with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about the issue of vacancies within the USDA.
Lack of housing as a deterrent to the hiring process for rural areas led to a conversation on how the rural development portion of the Farm Bill could assist in housing projects for workforce housing.
Many in the group were interested in increased funding for the Environmental Quality Incentive (EQIP) program. EQIP is a voluntary conservation program administered by the Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) that provides financial and technical assistance to plan and implement conservation practices on agricultural and forestry lands.
The Winnett meeting was one of three sessions held on the Farm Bill, with one in Roundup and one with the CMR Working Group held previously.
