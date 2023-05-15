Kids digging

Two kids participate in the "Soil your undies challenge" last year. 

Farmers, ranchers, and backyard gardeners all may have questions on their soil health and if it is up to par. The Western Sustainable Exchange, Winnett ACES and United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service are teaming up to help answer the question on soil health in a fun and interactive way with the “Soil Your Undies Challenge.”

“There is a whole world beneath our feet with tiny microbes and insects continually working to break down organic matter,” said Kendell Wojcik with Winnett ACES. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with the USDA and Western Sustainability Exchange and others to bring you the Soil Your Undies Challenge.”

