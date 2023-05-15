Farmers, ranchers, and backyard gardeners all may have questions on their soil health and if it is up to par. The Western Sustainable Exchange, Winnett ACES and United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service are teaming up to help answer the question on soil health in a fun and interactive way with the “Soil Your Undies Challenge.”
“There is a whole world beneath our feet with tiny microbes and insects continually working to break down organic matter,” said Kendell Wojcik with Winnett ACES. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with the USDA and Western Sustainability Exchange and others to bring you the Soil Your Undies Challenge.”
By “planting” a pair of 100% cotton undies, leaving them for the microbes and insects to “snack” on for 60 to 90 days, and then “harvesting” the undies, we can see how healthy our soils are. The more degraded the undies are the healthier the soil.
Healthy soils are the foundation of productive, sustainable lands out on the farm and ranch or in lawns and gardens in the urban setting. Healthy soils maximize water infiltration, improve nutrient cycling, save dollars on input costs, and improve the resiliency of the land.
The soil biological community includes earthworms, insects, nematodes, plant roots, animals and microbes. Microbes can be classified as fungi, bacteria, archaea, protozoa or viruses. According to Terrence Bell, Assistant Professor of Phytobiomass, Penn State University Extension, it is estimated that a single gram of soil can contain several billion bacteria.
In order to participate in the 2023 Soil Your Undies Challenge you will need a pair (or several pairs if planting in several sites) of 100% cotton underwear that have never been worn or washed. The growing season is in full swing so plant undies between now and no later than June 1. Harvest your undies after they have been in the ground 60 to 90 days. Make sure the undies are buried for at least 60 days to let the microbes do their munching.
Wojcik encourages those doing the challenge to document the process from planting to harvest and send photos to her at Winnett.aces.education@gmail.com or to photos@wsestaff.org. Include information such as the date plated, location and condition of the undies. You can share it on social media using the hashtag #SOILYOURUNDIESCHALLANGEMT.
Tips for planting include plant anywhere you are curious about, pasture, cropland, backyard gardens, but stay away from fence lines. If planting where livestock roam, protect the undies from being pulled out of the ground. Leaving the top elastic band on the top of the ground helps you find the spot to dig them up but draws the attention of curious critters. Mark the planting spot with a tall flag as the grass will grow and the site might look different when you go to dig them up, especially in pasture lands. When planting the undies dig a vertical slit wide enough for your drawers and push the undies into the slit using a shovel to keep them as flat as possible for the optimal surface area below ground.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.