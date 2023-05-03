Community Center board member Sue McKenna welcomes the crowd Saturday night. "This building is a beacon of hope and optimism that our community of Winnett will continue to thrive into the future," McKenna said.
A museum-like display tells the story of the Cat Creek oilfield near Winnett, once expected to be a major economic engine for the area. The oil didn’t last but while the boom was on some area residents, such as Larry Carrell, made a good living.
Current Community Center board members are (back, from left) Leslie Iverson, Phil Iverson, Gary King, (front from left) Sue McKenna and Luann Knutson. The board oversaw construction of the PCCC, including making budgetary decisions.
A couple approaches the front of the Petroleum County Community Center Saturday evening for the grand opening event.
Cars line both sides of Winnett's Main Street Saturday evening.
Oliver Fox (front) jokingly takes a photo with a Lego “camera” while playing in the youth area of the new community center.
Joan Murphy, niece of Evelyne Hill Betti, speaks with Larry Carrell at the Community Center grand opening. The Hill Betti Foundation and Larry and his wife, Kathi, were major donors to the project.
Petroleum County residents pack the cafeteria Saturday night.
An inscribed metal plaque gives thanks to the Community Center board that oversaw the construction of the facility.
A wall panel traces the life of Evelyne Hill, who grew up in the Winnett area, moved to Seattle, and created, with her husband, a charitable foundation.
A banner recognizes the goal of the Bruno and Evelyne Hill Betti Foundation's grant for youth programming.
Area residents pack the new gym, already being used by the Winnett school sports program. The gym also contains a stage for plays and presentations, and opens to the bar and kitchen.
A museum-like display tells the story of Winnett’s history from prehistoric to modern days.
Reverend Gene Erickson polishes apples in the commercial kitchen central to the new community center.
A cake decorated with the Community Center logo awaits hungry diners.
Decorated tables, balloons and signs celebrate the grand opening event.
A continuously rolling computer screen located in the Gratitude Hall thanks donors to the Community Center project.
Works by local artists are displayed in the center hallway of the new community center. Art works on display will be updated and changed out periodically.
Members of the Bent Willows band grab a quick practice session before the grand opening celebration gets started. The stage is part of the gymnasium room.
After years of community discussion, it took only about a year and a half for the Petroleum County Community Center to go from ground breaking to completion. Saturday evening marked the grand opening, with hundreds attending.
Thanks in large part to major donations from former Winnett residents Larry and Kathi Carrell and Evelyne Hill (through the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation), $8 million was gifted, providing cash for construction, youth programming and an endowment. Many others across Petroleum and Fergus County donated as well.
Saturday evening’s gathering was a chance for the community to celebrate the center, which already serves as a focal point for Petroleum County residents, offering educational workshops, plays, athletics, after-school programs for kids and a place fro hold weddings and funerals.
With music from the Bent Willows, free food and a busy bar and fireworks, celebrate they did.
“How can we ever thank all of the people who were an integral part of this?” Community Center board member Sue McKenna asked the crowd. It seems like Saturday evening’s event was a pretty good start.
