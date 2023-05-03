After years of community discussion, it took only about a year and a half for the Petroleum County Community Center to go from ground breaking to completion. Saturday evening marked the grand opening, with hundreds attending.

Thanks in large part to major donations from former Winnett residents Larry and Kathi Carrell and Evelyne Hill (through the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation), $8 million was gifted, providing cash for construction, youth programming and an endowment. Many others across Petroleum and Fergus County donated as well.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.