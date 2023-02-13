“This is a story of heart, of connections and adaptations.”
That’s the introduction to a new film feature focused on communities of the Central Montana plains.
Recently released by Lara Tomov, Montana-based filmmaker and project director for Stories in Action, the feature is part of a series called “Life in the Land.”
“Our focus was on community-led collaborations from around the state. Our goal was to highlight community-led initiatives, a catalyst for guiding healthy relationships between ourselves and the land and ourselves and others with different opinions,” Tomov said. “We wanted to feature people who know the land. I hope this first series of four documentaries and 20 podcasts can inspire other communities to adopt a collaborative approach, and inspire those who are more urban to understand the nuances of people and landscapes, and not make assumptions.”
Tomov’s first four documentaries, each between 30 and 40 minutes long, illustrate how diverse groups of people are working to improve life in their communities. Geographically the stories range from Central Montana to the Big Hole valley, and from the Blackfeet Nation to the Seeley-Swan region of Montana.
“I’m trying to shift the focus from the more traditional view of Montana to these less-well-known regions and show the passion, energy and heart local people have,” Tomov said.
Winnett ACES featured
How Montana’s isolated rural communities are working to foster resiliency is a theme running through the Central Montana Plains film, a 39-minute exploration of the sometimes-untraditional partnerships formed to deal with common problems.
One of those partnerships is the Winnett ACES, described in the film by ACES coordinator and Winnett area rancher Laura Nowlin.
Nowlin said she learned about the film project through Roundup rancher Bill Milton.
“Bill has done a lot of collaborative work and he got the idea of telling the story of community-based conservation rolling,” Nowlin said. “I work with Bill often, and it seems like when he gets involved in something, I end up being involved too.”
Nowlin said the themes and issues the film highlights are similar to those faced in other rural areas across Montana.
“I like that it’s a positive message that shows things are happening. Instead of just telling about what isn’t going well, the focus is on what is working,” Nowlin said, pointing to ACES’ collaborative work that’s resulted in the new Winnett community center, repurposing of the historic Odd Fellows building and potentially the renovation of the Petroleum County courthouse.
“There’s a collective of people working together so it’s not just one person,” Nowlin said. “For example, moving and renovating the Odd Fellows building, which we now call 55 Main, is almost all being done by volunteers. We have a core group of six or seven people, a strong group of 10-12 that shows up for workdays, and up to 50 community volunteers that have helped during different stages. It was just over a year ago we got the building moved to its new location, and since then we’ve put on a new roof, gutters, new paint and we are waiting on new doors and windows.”
Nowlin said the goal is to open a community coffee shop and possibly other businesses on the bottom floor while converting the upper level to a family-sized apartment.
“Our latest idea is to build public restrooms off the back of the building, including showers. We are working to identify a nearby location for tent camping, so we can become a stopping point for the cross-country cyclists that go through here.”
While Nowlin doesn’t know exactly how many cyclists travel past Winnett each summer, she has an idea.
“We asked the Outdoor Cycling organization, and they said they gave out 1,000 maps of this stretch of Montana highway over the past two or three years,” Nowlin said, adding the public restrooms and camping area would also be used by hunters and other outdoor recreationists.
ACES has submitted a grant proposal for funding allocated through the Montana legislature for the courthouse renovation. If the funding is granted, the upper level of the courthouse will be converted to four apartments, and new office space will be added downstairs.
“We won’t hear until probably April whether we got this funding, but if we do get it, we already have four of the five offices spoken four and one of the apartments,” Nowlin said.
Nowlin says the original idea for ACES was to address agricultural issues (hence its full name: The Agricultural Community Enhancement and Sustainability), but early on, community discussions coalesced around the interdependence of the town and the ranchers.
“The overarching issue of how we can keep our community a place where people want to live and people want to move to was the bigger issue,” Nowlin says in the documentary.
Film director Tomov said the way the organizations featured in her documentaries respond to challenges is exactly the point.
“When you see the passion, energy and heart that local people, like those in Winnett, have for their community, it shifts your understanding,” she said.
What’s next
Tomov is currently working on two additional documentaries and seven extra podcasts. This second season will focus on community development work in Wyola and the unique conservation approach of the Upper Yellowstone Watershed group.
“There are endless stories like this in Montana,” Tomov said.
Tomov said she would love to see the documentaries used to kick start local projects and hopes they prompt deeper conversations about collaborative processes in communities, schools and university classes.
The four original Life in the Land films are available free at the website lifeintheland.org. Podcasts are available on the website and also on Spotify, Apple and Google.
Tomov, who said she’d be willing to attend screenings of the documentaries in rural communities if her schedule permits, can be reached by email at info@storiesforaction.org.