Central Montana may have gotten a blast of winter during the Montana Winter Fair over the weekend, but it didn’t stop fair-goers from attending many of the events that were still held. However, due to below zero temperatures, snow, and road conditions, some of the events had to be rescheduled.
The popular skijoring event has been postponed to this coming weekend, Feb. 4-5, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
“The roads just kept getting worse and we only had four skiers who could get here,” said organizer Chris Cooler. “For everyone’s safety, we decided to postpone it.”
The Natural Horsemanship Demonstration by James Cooler is also moved to this Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the pavilion at the Fergus County Fairgrounds.
The Youth Beef Show has been pushed back a week as well to Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. in the pavilion.
However, despite the bitterly cold conditions, people still came out for the events that were held.
“With all things considered, I was pleased with the turnout,” said Cooler. “I have to give a big kudos to the Fairgrounds staff for keeping the snow plowed.”
The trade show, chili and cinnamon roll contests, livestock judging, and stick horse rodeo were held. Friday night’s Savor the Flavors event was sold out, according to Cooler.
And Saturday’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge? Well, it was cold. The event went on as planned with several people braving the negative temperatures to jump into a pool filled with icy water.
“The polar plunge was a favorite,” said Cooler of the well-attended event.
The trade show was the biggest one to date, with 29 vendors coming from across the state to sell everything from custom hats and saddle cinches to cheeseballs and photo frames.
With contestants unable to travel to Lewistown for the Fiddle Contest, scheduled to be held all day last Saturday, those who could attend held a jam that evening instead.
Alice the Camel was the lone animal at Old McDonald’s Barn on Saturday, as it was just too cold for many of the younger animals to travel into town.
“A lot of the animals are babies and the owners didn’t want to add stress in addition to the cold by bringing them to town,” said Cooler. “It was just more than people wanted to do in that weather.”
Cooler said this was the first year she can remember that weather has affected the annual event.
“We’ve occasionally had an ice storm or something the night before, but nothing like last weekend,” said Cooler.
Although it may have been an inconvenience for some, participants and attendees are in for a much nicer weekend coming up. Temperatures could reach 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. As it turns out, Central Montanans will get two weekends of the Winter Fair this year.