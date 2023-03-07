The labor market in Central Montana remains extremely tight, with companies going head to head to attract the few workers still seeking jobs. Successfully attracting new workers will likely require creativity and flexibility on the part of employers.
Fergus County labor market staticOverall, Montana ranks #14 in the nation for labor force growth, adding over 21,000 workers between 2020 and 2022. Unfortunately for Fergus County employers, the vast majority of that growth took place in other parts of the state.
“The labor force in Fergus County at the end of 2022…is effectively equal to its size at the end of 2021, though it has been generally increasing since the beginning of 2021,” said Jessica Nelson, public information officer for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Simply put, the number of workers in Fergus County, estimated at 5,881, hasn’t recovered yet from the effects of the pandemic.
The labor force “…is 99.4% of pre-pandemic levels,” Nelson told the News-Argus. “The unemployment rate has declined only slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, suggesting that the labor market is similarly tight to how it was last year.”
Nelson said 180 job openings are currently listed with the Job Service for Fergus County, nearly identical to the number at this time last year. The number of people unemployed has dropped from 182 last year to 170 in the most recent analysis.
Employers feeling the pinch
What this means for local employers is clear: finding qualified workers to fill job openings is tough.
“It’s still extremely difficult to fill positions here, and our vacancy rate is higher than it was pre-pandemic,” said Joanie Slaybaugh, director of human resources at Central Montana Medical Center. “It’s like a side-effect of the pandemic — the push for more competitive wages nationwide means we have had to increase wages in our entry level positions. We have assessed our positions to offer flexible schedules or work from home options, too.”
Kevin Myhre, director of business development for Century Companies, has recently completed job “sweeps” across much of Central and eastern Montana.
“We employ between 140 and 160 people,” Myhre said. “Some live here, but we work across the state and also in nearby states, so we hire people who live near where our jobs are. Even after traveling to several communities for hiring, we still have job openings. Maybe it is a little better than during the pandemic, but I wouldn’t call it an uptick yet.”
Enticing workers with new options
Fergus County is not alone in this situation, and employers across Montana have had to go the extra mile to fill positions.
Nelson said creative approaches including “up-skilling” existing workers through training or new technologies, offering support for childcare, converting desk jobs to remote work, finding ways to make accommodations for potential workers with disabilities and offering more flexible schedules to attract students or retirees.
Slaybaugh said CMMC already has embraced many of these ideas.
“Along with adapting our wages, we assessed positions across the facility to accommodate work from home and hybrid and flexible scheduling to continue to draw employees in,” Slaybaugh said. “The hospital industry wasn’t one that typically could offer work-at-home positions before it was imperative that we get creative, re-assess our options and utilize the technology at hand to offer creative options for our workforce. I think this is a huge factor in our ability to continue to attract employees.”
A shortage of workers isn’t something that can be fixed overnight, which is why local resident Dani Buehler jumped at the opportunity to create solutions through the Rapid Training program offered by University of Montana’s Accelerate Montana initiative. Buehler is the south-central Montana outreach and recruitment coordinator for rapid training through Accelerate Montana.
“My job is to talk to businesses and training providers about rapid training, something that takes six months or less and leads to employment or a new skill,” Buehler said. “Examples are commercial drivers licenses, mechanic certifications or certified nursing assistant trainings. In Central Montana, we’ve had to export our skilled workforce because the trainings were not offered here. My goal is to bring training to our region so workers can gain new skills without having to leave.”
Buehler said the training process is under development right now, and she hopes to have several forums to learn from local employers about their needs.
“We want to start conversations with businesses and with the training schools to see how we can successfully hybridize the existing trainings so they can be offered in our area,” Buehler said. “Our population here is fairly stable but our workforce is shrinking. With training courses we can get the most skill out of the population we have and use the workers we have most effectively.”
Buehler said she is working with Great Falls and Providence colleges, and will host her first forum for employers this month.
Buehler can be reached at dani.buehler@mso.umt.edu.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.