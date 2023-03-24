Zoning and finalizing a growth plan are at the top of the Lewistown City Commissioners’ to-do list this year. Commissioners discussed their priorities for the City of Lewistown during a committee of the whole Monday evening.
“If we’re going to encourage growth, we need a growth plan and zoning,” said Commissioner Gayle Doney.
Also high on the list of priorities is restructuring water rates, updating city ordinances, looking at housing, and dealing with downtown parking. The City continues to struggle with the two-hour parking limit downtown. Over 200 parking tickets were issued last year, and commissioners agreed city code needs to be updated to clarify what happens when someone does not pay their parking tickets.
The city’s parking committee, which consists of Commissioners Ron Hrubes and Loraine Day, City Manager Holly Phelps, Police Chief Justin Jenness, and City Attorney Theresa Diekhans hopes to have a new draft parking ordinance before the commission in April.
Public comment was heard during Monday’s regular meeting on the need to change the two-hour limit on parking downtown, as there are several reasons someone would need to park for more than two hours downtown. These examples included the gym, movie theater, and art center.
On water rates, commissioners agreed a rate increase is necessary in the near future. After restructuring the sewer rates last year, commissioners are looking to implement small, incremental water rate increases as well. Right now, water is billed on the connection size, but the City would like to change that to equivalent dwelling unit to match how sewer is billed.
“We need to get both [water and sewer] on the same system,” said Financial Officer Nikki Brummond. “We have to do something sooner than later.”
Commissioners also expressed their desire to continue improving their relationship with the county and residents of Lewistown. Other priorities include how to handle the homeless population in town; how the City would handle the sale of recreational marijuana in city limits should it be legalized; installing signage on City property; and revisiting allowing chickens within the city.
In other business…Commissioners heard public comment from a new Lewistown resident upset with the amount and severity of dilapidated properties in the City.
City Manager Holly Phelps said there is a city ordinance to address vacant properties, though there are several factors that need to be considered.
“It does take a complaint with code enforcement [for us to do anything about it],” said Phelps.
- City commissioners unanimously approved appointing Andrea Payne to the Library Board. Phelps said the City received five candidates for the board position. Since Monday, there has been a resignation from the board and the City will need to appoint another member to serve.
- Commissioners unanimously appointed Kristina Gapay to a four-year term as a trustee on the Lewistown Tourism Business Improvement District No. 1 Board.
- TIF district funds in the amount of $1,700 were awarded to Mama Tried and True, a used maternity and baby clothing store opening on Main Street.
- A business license was approved for Your Home Improvement Company, a plumbing business from Waite Park, Minn.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.