Zoning and finalizing a growth plan are at the top of the Lewistown City Commissioners’ to-do list this year. Commissioners discussed their priorities for the City of Lewistown during a committee of the whole Monday evening.

Gayle Doney

“If we’re going to encourage growth, we need a growth plan and zoning,” said Commissioner Gayle Doney.

