Arlene Gollihugh

Arlene Magdalena Gollihugh, 79, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at The Villa Assisted Living in Lewistown. Arlene was born on March 10, 1943, in Big Horn County, Mont., to August and Mary Hochhalter. Arlene graduated from Hardin High School in 1961. She married Clyde Miller on December 30, 1961; they later divorced. On June 26, 2004, Arlene married Preston Glynn Gollihugh in Lewistown. Arlene and Glynn attended Celebration Community Fellowship.
During her 25-year career, Arlene worked for the Production Credit Association in Chinook and the Farm Service Agency, first in Chinook and later in Lewistown. She retired from the FSA on June 30, 2008, Arlene found lifelong joy performing music for church services, weddings, and funerals, and accompanying high school band and choir students. She was the pianist/organist for every church she attended. She loved growing flowers, landscaping her yard, and raising vegetable gardens. She spent time as an active volunteer in Lewistown. Although these hobbies helped fill her days, her true passion was her friends. She loved to travel, attend plays, go fishing, and play cards and cribbage. She lived her life with the heart of a servant. She always put everyone else’s needs before her own and truly never met a stranger.