Arlene Rae Yarger
Arlene Rae Yarger, 69, of Lewistown, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Rae was born on December 7, 1953, in Circle to Wayne Allen and Verna Virginia (Visser) Yarger.
Rae graduated from beautician school and enjoyed a career as a beautician for over twenty-five years. She later received her Bachelor’s Degree in psychology in 1996 and worked for community organizations encompassing her degree.
Rae loved crafting, cross stich, crocheting and cooking. She taught her son, grandson, sister, nieces and nephews how to drive. She taught us how to do her crafts (i.e. crochet, macrame, cross stitch and cooking). She dedicated her time and knowledge to her family and loved to travel; always taking some of us kids with her. She loved spending time with her grandkids.
Rae is survived by her son, Jesse (Amanda) Yarger; grandchildren, Jeffery, Riley and Graham; brothers, Wayne Yarger of Libby and Doug (Barb) Yarger of Libby; sisters, Ava (Jim) Higgins of Libby and Susie Yarger of Kalispell; sister-in-law, Kathy Yarger of Ulm; very close nieces, Corissa (Taylor) Jones of Hobson and Kayla (James) Udelhoven of Columbia Falls; great-nephews, Kashden, Callum and Kai; great-niece, Charlie; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Verna Yarger; and brother, Dan Yarger of Ulm.
Graveside Service will be held at the Ulm Cemetery, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Rae’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
