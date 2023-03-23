Arlene Yarger

Arlene Rae Yarger

Arlene Rae Yarger, 69, of Lewistown, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Rae was born on December 7, 1953, in Circle to Wayne Allen and Verna Virginia (Visser) Yarger.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters