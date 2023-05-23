Barbara Jean Engle, 88, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. An obituary will be shared when complete.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Barbara’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters