Barbara Gies

Our dear mother, Barbara Simpson Gies, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023. She was a wonderful mom who loved her family with all her heart.

Barbara was the first born in her family to Dow and Kay Dreyer Simpson on March 9, 1942, in Lewistown. She grew up with her brother and sister in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains and attended the Rock Creek School through 3rd grade. After this she went to Moore School where she graduated in 1960. At a young age, she loved to read, and this remained a favorite pastime her entire life.