Our dear mother, Barbara Simpson Gies, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023. She was a wonderful mom who loved her family with all her heart.
Barbara was the first born in her family to Dow and Kay Dreyer Simpson on March 9, 1942, in Lewistown. She grew up with her brother and sister in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains and attended the Rock Creek School through 3rd grade. After this she went to Moore School where she graduated in 1960. At a young age, she loved to read, and this remained a favorite pastime her entire life.
Barbara and her former husband, Paul J. Gies married in 1962; they had two children together and later divorced. She graduated from the University of Montana with a B.A. in English, minoring in Home Economics. During college, she was in Alpha Phi Sorority, Chi Chapter in Missoula making lifetime friends; she was also in American University of Women. After college, Barbara worked as a schoolteacher in Lewistown, Missoula, and later in Choteau. In the 80s, she took a position with Fergus Electric and thoroughly enjoyed the career change.
In 1994, Barbara was involved in a serious accident that left her institutionalized for almost a year and changed her life forever. After this, Barbara moved to Billings to be near her family who were all helpful in supporting her with her challenges from her accident. She enjoyed volunteering at Global World Village in downtown Billings. She never missed a day without coffee; it was her favorite beverage.
She was passionate about travel and learning other cultures. In 1976, she traveled on a Kellogg grant to China before it was open. She experienced canyons in Mexico, a lifetime trip to Peru, and a Canadian rail trip; just to name a few of her adventures. Barbara also traveled south for a few seasons in her motor home to enjoy the sunshine during Montana dreary winters. In her later years, she relished spending time on the Simpson ranch and visiting her friends in Moore and Lewistown. We will dearly miss our mom, sister, aunt, granny, and friend to many.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Tilzey; grandchildren, Taylor (Trevor) Grady, Vanessa Tilzey, Jonathan Gies, and Dakota Glidewell; great-grandchild, Dana Tilzey-Peace; siblings, Steve Simpson and Janet (Mike) Kransky; nieces, Erica Simpson, Tonja (John) Legittino, Amy Gies, Lyn Walker, and Emily Gies; and nephews, Gerik (Katie) Kransky, Ben (Lauren) Tyson, Lee (Bella) Tyson, and Vince Gies. She is preceded in death by her parents; and son, Paul S. Gies.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. at Creel Funeral Home with viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Moore Women’s Club. Memorial donations can be made to the Lewistown Art Center or Council on Aging.
