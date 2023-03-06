Betty Coral Allison (Grover), 82, went home to be with her Savior on March 1, 2023.
Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on January 11, 1941, Betty was the third child of William and Ethel Grover with two brothers ahead of her and one younger sister. She grew up in Rockerville, South Dakota, and attended grade school there, graduating from Rapid City High School. Betty married Dennis Allison on July 3, 1958, at the Little White Church in Hill City, South Dakota. In April of 1959, they had their firstborn son, Ted, followed by son, Steve, in July, 1961.
Betty worked for years in insurance and helped Denny on the ranch. They were very active with Rainbow Bible Ranch; Mark IV Ministry; church; and family in South Dakota. Denny and Betty moved to northwestern Montana in 1988 with son, Ted, and family. Later, they moved and served at Camp Li-Wa in Fairbanks, Alaska, with Denny as a wrangler and Betty working in the office and as a cook. They came to Central Montana to live next door to Ted and family in 1996 and were a trusted and constant presence in their lives. One of Betty’s greatest joys was to visit Steve, Angie, and her grandchildren in Tennessee. Another highlight was when Steve came to visit on his parent’s 60th wedding anniversary. She served at her church in many capacities such as teaching children, nursery, cooking and evangelism events; and sometimes helped cook at Camp Lewtana.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Always serving tirelessly, she cared for others above herself. She was an excellent cook and homemaker and sewed beautiful things for her family. Betty’s deep love for Jesus and her family was evident in all she did. Everyone was welcome in her home and she loved having company. Faithful to the end, she prayed for her family and friends; and helped others learn about the Lord through personal mentoring and Bible studies.
She left behind her husband of almost 65 years, Dennis Allison; son, Ted (Terri) Allison (Forest Grove, Mont.); son, Steve (Angie) Allison, (Church Hill, Tenn.); grandchildren, Rebekah Allison (Forest Grove), Rachael (Brian) Shelburn (Aurora, Colo.); grandchildren, Timothy Allison, Robert (Christina) Allison, Jamee Allison, and Jessica Allison; great-granddaughter, Leona (all in Tennessee); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and family; and a grandson and great-grandson she held in her heart and prayers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Ethel Grover; brothers, Budwin and Norman Grover; sister, Norma Lynde; granddaughter Codi Allison; and other dearly loved family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to:
Rainbow Bible Ranch, 14676 Lone Tree Rd, Sturgis, SD 57785
Camp Lewtana, 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT 59457
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Frank Burns will be Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Celebration Church in Lewistown (361 W Frontage Rd).
A later graveside service and memorial open house will be Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2023, at the Rockerville Cemetery and Hall in Rockerville, South Dakota.