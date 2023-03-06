Betty Allison

Betty Coral Allison (Grover), 82, went home to be with her Savior on March 1, 2023.

Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on January 11, 1941, Betty was the third child of William and Ethel Grover with two brothers ahead of her and one younger sister. She grew up in Rockerville, South Dakota, and attended grade school there, graduating from Rapid City High School. Betty married Dennis Allison on July 3, 1958, at the Little White Church in Hill City, South Dakota. In April of 1959, they had their firstborn son, Ted, followed by son, Steve, in July, 1961.