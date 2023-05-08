Betty Heil

Feb. 26, 1929 - Oct. 20, 2022
Betty Mae Heil passed away at age 93 in her Utah home on Oct. 20, 2022.
Betty Mae Hatfield was born in Fredericktown, Ohio to the late Fred and Mary Lee Hatfield. Betty was the middle child in a family of 12 children. She grew up fast at 8 years old when her mother passed away. She and her siblings would make family meals and handle household chores.
Betty graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1947 and moved to Mansfield. She immediately joined the workforce as a cashier at an A&P grocery store. Then, a year Orr so after graduating high school, Betty joined the U.S. Women’s Army Corps. While stationed in Germany, she received a promotion from corporal to sergeant.
Betty cultivated a love of sports while in the service. She participated and won softball, volleyball, basketball, bowling and badminton medals. She made lifelong friends with her roommates from Germany, Agnes Gallerani and MaryAnn Kasala, who called themselves the Three Musketeers. She also cultivated a lifelong friendship with Amie Barnicle.
Betty returned to the states after completing her term in the Army and lived in Chicago with Agnes and MaryAnn. In Chicago Betty attended barber school. She met her husband-to-be, Miro Heil, while visiting Montana with MaryAnn. Miro was MaryAnn’s cousin, and his father, Anton, was impressed with Betty’s capabilities. Anton contracted MaryAnn after she and Betty returned to Chicago to arrange a courtship between Miro and Betty.
Betty and Miro were married on July 12, 1958. Betty moved from Chicago to Roy, Montana and immediately launched into life on a ranch and farm. She had three boys, Edward, Stanley and William (Bill). During her time in Roy, Betty perfected the art of making preserves, syrups and canning, often winning first place at the annual Chokecherry Festival and County Fair. She also ran a bustling business selling farm fresh eggs to folks in Lewistown.
Betty and Miro both loved to travel and see the world. Once their children had left, they relocated from the original Heil homestead to a smaller parcel of land in Roy. In retirement, they began an annual snowbird pilgrimage to Pahrump, Nevada, where they avidly golfed, played bingo and bowled. They also spent time in Utah, where Edward and Stanley and their families live, and Minnesota, where Bill and his family live. Using their timeshares, the two traveled across the U.S., often with Betty’s sisters.
Just before Miro passed away, they traveled to Australia to witness the Great Barrier Reef and other wonders of that part of the world. After Miro passed, Betty sold the original homestead and acquired properties and moved to Pahrump full-time. However she didn’t slow down her travels. Until 92 years old, Betty delighted in attending the annual Hatfield reunion in Ohio. She took trips across the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. In addition, she listed excursions to Mexico, the Galapagos Islands, China and Europe with her friends and family.
Betty’s zest for adventure and love of life never ceased. Her appetite for exploration started as a child who resisted climbing trees and she never turned down an opportunity for a new experience. She and Miro participated in numerous Senior Olympics across the country. She won countless medals in the discus, javelin, shot put, bowling and golf.
In her 80s she tried zip lining and white-water rafting. In response to descriptions of rock climbing and extreme skiing, she often said, “I got old too fast.” She golfed into her 90s and even when her health kept her from participating in sports, she enjoyed exploring Utah’s outdoor spaces in her wheelchair.
Betty had an incredibly adaptable attitude. Even in her 90s, she could change perspectives, learn new ideas and adjust to the world around her. She was a natural-born environmentalist, never wasting anything and up cycling everything she could. Betty lived her life to the fullest, always. Even when health slowed her down, she still loved playing games with family, especially her namesake game, Granny Golf, puzzling and reading.
She is survived by three children, Edward (Sandra) Heil; Stanley (Loreen) Heil; and Bill (Kari) Heil; six grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Brown; Brianna (Devon) Heil; Heath (Katie) Heil; Michael (Denise) Heil; Mathew Heil and Zachary Heil; two great-grand children, Eleanor and Dom Heil; sisters Marguerite Stringfellow, Jean Johnson, Joan McCall and Georgia Helmick; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred M. And Mary L. (Crain) Hatfield; husband Miro Heil; sisters Mary Louise Leedy, Joyce Hatfield and Susie Zernis; brothers Luther Hatfield, Lush Hatfield, William Hatfield and Fred Hatfield Jr.
As a final act of service and true to her authentic personality, Betty donated her remains to Medicare for scientific research.
Her Celebration of Life is at the Wheeler Historic Farm pavilion (6351 S 900 E, Murray, Utah) on June 16 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to share joyful memories and favorite stories about Betty during the celebration.
In honor of Betty’s favorite pastime — picnics and potlucks — an outdoor feast will follow the memorial. Please bring a dish to share and prepare for warm temperatures with water and sun protection. Visit the website https://www.joincake/memorial-pages/betty-may-heil/#obituary.
