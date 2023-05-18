Betty Jane Schramm, 76, of Lewistown, died Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023, at the Billings Clinic. She survived cancer and was in remission at the time of her death. Ultimately her biggest weakness was her lack of strength and mobility.
Betty was born on November 17, 1946, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of Hugo and Darlene (Bowman) Schram. She attended elementary school in Parkers Prairie. In the Fall of 1959, she moved with her family to Havre, MT where she lived on the Vic Hanson Cattle Ranch. She finished elementary school and Davey Country School. It was a one room school house. Grades 1-8 were in the same room with one teacher. She and her brother rode horseback to and from school every day in all weather conditions. After 8th grade she went to Havre High School where she graduated in 1964. After graduation she worked in Central Supply at Sacred Heart Hospital for several years. She married Wayne A. Peterson on March 26, 1964 in Havre. They moved to Great Falls where she worked as a dental hygienist.
Upon leaving Great Falls she moved to Lewistown where she worked for State Farm Insurance. Upon leaving State Farm she worked at Pacific Steel and Recycling. She also worked at Konitz. Betty retired in 2006 and worked part time at Brooks Market.
Betty enjoyed planting flower pots for her deck and nurturing her house plants. But most of all, she enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by Wayne A. Peterson; and parents, Hugo and Darlene Schram. She is survived by her children, Tammie (Darrin) Tutino, Todd (Sara) Peterson and Chad (Rhonda) Peterson; grandchildren Kylee Peterson and Bree Peterson; brother, Dale (Norma) Schramm; and nieces, Jennifer (Josh) Cooper and their children, Finn and Wyatt, and Jody (Eric) Chamberlain and their son Gabriel.
A viewing will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be at Hillside Cemetery in Conrad, MT on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Betty’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
