Betty Schramm

Betty Jane Schramm, 76, of Lewistown, died Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023, at the Billings Clinic. She survived cancer and was in remission at the time of her death. Ultimately her biggest weakness was her lack of strength and mobility.

Betty was born on November 17, 1946, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of Hugo and Darlene (Bowman) Schram. She attended elementary school in Parkers Prairie. In the Fall of 1959, she moved with her family to Havre, MT where she lived on the Vic Hanson Cattle Ranch. She finished elementary school and Davey Country School. It was a one room school house. Grades 1-8 were in the same room with one teacher. She and her brother rode horseback to and from school every day in all weather conditions. After 8th grade she went to Havre High School where she graduated in 1964. After graduation she worked in Central Supply at Sacred Heart Hospital for several years. She married Wayne A. Peterson on March 26, 1964 in Havre. They moved to Great Falls where she worked as a dental hygienist.

