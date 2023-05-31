Beverly Jean Domier, 81, of Helena, passed away October 2, 2022, of natural causes. She was regularly referred to as Bevy by her husband Richard, Mamooski by her son Troy, Greatest Mom Ever by her son Rob, Mom, and Grandma by other family members. She dearly cherished every moment with her family.
Bev was born in Danvers, Mont., to Joe and Helen Barta Koutensky on October 29, 1940. She spent much of her early life in the Denton area with all its natural beauty. Anyone that has been through there will surely remember the railroad trestles and the agriculture. She attended Denton High School when she met her husband, Richard Domier. This meeting led to a nearly 65-year marriage that produced three sons, five grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. She so dearly cherished her entire family but held a particularly special place in her heart for her husband and three sons. She spent time as a homemaker, a volunteer Cub Scout Leader for her three boys, a volunteer with the Ladies Club at the Danvers Saint Wenceslaus Church, and also worked as an Avon and Celebrity Jewelry salesperson. Some of her hobbies included artistry on old barnwood, anything to do with her family including preparing meals (her specialty was lasagna), sewing for her family, gardening, July 4th parades, hunting, and dressing her three sons alike for any photo opportunity while they grew up. As is common in parents with multiple children, she would say “Trob or Trobbie” when trying to get the attention of the younger two boys.