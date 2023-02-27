Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend Dr. Brian Keith Church, DPM, died February 22, 2023 near Lewistown. Born October 7, 1974, to Keith and Claudia Church in St. George, Utah, he was 48 years old at his death. Brian was sealed to his wife, Robyn Mischeala Hoyt on June 22, 1996, in the St. George Utah Temple.
Brian attended school in Kanab, Utah, and graduated from Kanab High School. He then attended and graduated from Dixie State College, St. George, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio. He completed a three-year residency in podiatric medicine, in St Louis and Farmington, Mo., before moving to Montana to practice. He first worked in Great Falls and then in Lewistown with the Central Montana Medical Center, where he was working at the time of his death. Brian loved caring for his patients, easing their pain and talking and laughing with them.
Brian was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At age 19, he served a two-year mission in Montana. Since then he has served as a Primary teacher, a councilor in the Young Men's Presidency, as Elder's Quorum President and for many years, Scout Master, a position in which he could share his love of the out-of-doors with the young men of his ward. He loved gardening, hunting, hiking, his little piece of Montana and chickens. Above all he loved his family. On the night before his death, he spoke of his family. He felt he had completed all he needed to do in this life, now that he had sent both sons on missions and seen both daughters sealed in the temple. He wrote, “I love my family and always want the best for them. I hope they remember the simple covenants that they made to the Lord and always receive the promised blessings that follow. I know that if they do that, our family will stay strong forever, and I can't think of anything else that would make me more happy.”
Survivors include his wife, Robyn; children, Daisy (Taylor) Mather, Westten Church, Dalice (Aniel) Martinez, and Wyatt Church; grandchildren, Anthony, Mischeala and baby Mather due in September, Bella Martinez and baby Martinez also due in September; parents, Keith and Claudia Church; parents-in-law, Gaylan and JoLynn Hoyt; brothers and sisters, Jacob (Anna) Church, Christi (Robby) Barrick, Daniel (Mica) Church, Jeremiah (Dano) Church, Joseph (Lea) Church; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris (Ria) Hoyt, Cindy (Ralf) Dietrich, Maelee (Brad) Martinez, Joshua (April) Hoyt, Britney (Kent) Hutchings; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 900 Casino Creek Dr. in Lewistown. Friends may visit Friday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cloyd Funeral Home 209 3rd Ave. North, Lewistown.
On Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m., Brian will be interred at the Kanab City Cemetery Kanab, Utah. A grave side service will be held. Interment is under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.