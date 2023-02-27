Brian Church

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend Dr. Brian Keith Church, DPM, died February 22, 2023 near Lewistown. Born October 7, 1974, to Keith and Claudia Church in St. George, Utah, he was 48 years old at his death. Brian was sealed to his wife, Robyn Mischeala Hoyt on June 22, 1996, in the St. George Utah Temple.

Brian attended school in Kanab, Utah, and graduated from Kanab High School. He then attended and graduated from Dixie State College, St. George, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio. He completed a three-year residency in podiatric medicine, in St Louis and Farmington, Mo., before moving to Montana to practice. He first worked in Great Falls and then in Lewistown with the Central Montana Medical Center, where he was working at the time of his death. Brian loved caring for his patients, easing their pain and talking and laughing with them.