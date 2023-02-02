Charlie Jones

Charles “Charlie” Henry Jones, 70, of Lewistown, took his last cast on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Charlie was born December 6, 1952, in Wakefield, Neb., to Clifford D. and Joyce Jones. He grew up on several small farms loving to spend time with Grandma and Grandpa Jones.
He finished high school in Norfolk, Neb., graduating in 1971. He then attended Northeast Nebraska Technical College where he earned his certificate of accounting (this was a one year degree where they took pretty much all accounting classes). While completing his associate’s degree, Charlie went to work for Hayes Pepsi Cola Bottling Company as their bookkeeper for a few years until his allergies got the best of him and he decided to move to Colorado near his uncle Gerald Rath. Charlie worked for a while trying to sell trailer houses and then went to work for Johnson’s Corner (a truck stop) as bookkeeper. The cost of living got too high and wanting to escape the allergies that followed him, he decided to move to Montana where he had friends in Lewistown. In Lewistown, he worked for Bass Auction, Williams Bros. Construction, and the City of Lewistown until his retirement.