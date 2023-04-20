Clarence (Tim) John Montgomery Jr. (69) passed away the morning of April 15 in Sheridan, Wyo. Tim was born in Lewistown on April 1, 1954, to Marcyeln (Colver) Montgomery and Clarence Montgomery of Hilger.
Tim is survived by his three children: Shawnee Sibert, Jason Montgomery and Joe Lane, as well as his siblings Bob Montgomery, Tom Montgomery, Deb Bowser, Mike Montgomery, and Leda McReynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Montgomery.
Tim’s first love was ranching and riding horses. It was astonishing to watch him work with a young colt; he was able to share parts of himself that he was unable to share with anyone else. He never shied away from hard work and gave 150% to any job he ever tackled. Tim proudly served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1995. During his career he worked on the pipeline in Alaska, drove 18-wheelers in Germany, trained new soldiers as a drill sergeant in Fort Dix, served in Korea and saw combat in Somalia, where he lost most of his hearing.
Tim did his best to love his family in his own way. His life was often difficult, and we hope that he has finally found peace with God. "We get no choice. If we love, we grieve." -Thomas Lynch
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the Lewistown Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the service for family and friends to share fond memories and stories. All are welcome.
