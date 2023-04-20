Clarence (Tim) John Montgomery Jr. (69) passed away the morning of April 15 in Sheridan, Wyo. Tim was born in Lewistown on April 1, 1954, to Marcyeln (Colver) Montgomery and Clarence Montgomery of Hilger.

Tim is survived by his three children: Shawnee Sibert, Jason Montgomery and Joe Lane, as well as his siblings Bob Montgomery, Tom Montgomery, Deb Bowser, Mike Montgomery, and Leda McReynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Montgomery.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters