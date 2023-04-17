Daryll Lundgren

John Daryll Lundgren, 87, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, in Lewistown. Daryll was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Mary Lundgren and his parents. Daryll is survived by his son, Darrin Lundgren.

Daryll and Mary had a great life together working side by side in the businesses they owned and operated. Daryll was an awesome baker by trade and filled the pastry shelves of their businesses every day with delicious rolls, pastries, cookies, and treats that everyone enjoyed. Mary was the bright smile at the front door of their businesses, and she would greet every guest as if they were family! Together, the two of them built some very successful businesses including the Frontier Steakhouse in Three Forks, Country Time in Bozeman’s Gallatin Valley Mall, and The Cookie Jar in Lewistown.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters