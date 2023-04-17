John Daryll Lundgren, 87, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, in Lewistown. Daryll was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Mary Lundgren and his parents. Daryll is survived by his son, Darrin Lundgren.
Daryll and Mary had a great life together working side by side in the businesses they owned and operated. Daryll was an awesome baker by trade and filled the pastry shelves of their businesses every day with delicious rolls, pastries, cookies, and treats that everyone enjoyed. Mary was the bright smile at the front door of their businesses, and she would greet every guest as if they were family! Together, the two of them built some very successful businesses including the Frontier Steakhouse in Three Forks, Country Time in Bozeman’s Gallatin Valley Mall, and The Cookie Jar in Lewistown.
When Daryll and Mary retired, they spent time traveling with the lifelong friends they had made over the years, visiting their family, playing golf and enjoying BBQs and dinners out with friends. Daryll was an avid sports fan all his life! Daryll enjoyed catching a game at the local tavern while enjoying a beer with a friend. Both Daryll and Mary will be remembered for their fun-loving personalities and the joy they brought to every person they met along their life journey!
A Graveside Service for Daryll will be held August 12 at 1 p.m. in Lewistown. Daryll’s ashes will be buried with his late wife, Mary Lundgren who passed away in 2013. May they rest in peace together forever and ever!
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Daryll’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.