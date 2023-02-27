David Leininger

David John Leininger 68, passed away suddenly in the presence of friends and laughter on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Lewistown, Mont. David’s strong faith in the Lord comforted him through the many trials of his illnesses and God’s grace is providing comfort to his family.

David, son of Woodrow and Marilynn (Buckentin) Leininger, was born December 23, 1954, in Lewistown. He was a graduate of Fergus High School in 1973 and was serving on the 50th Anniversary Reunion Committee.