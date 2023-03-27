Dean F. Wright, son of Jack and Arlene Wright of Kolin, passed away from this life on Saturday, March 18, at his home in Billings. Born October 5, 1958, in Lewistown, he began school in Kolin and graduated from Hobson High School. He earned a BA of Science from Eastern Montana College, followed by a Masters degree from MSU Bozeman.
Dean created and operated Wright Engineering in Billings, specializing in electrical and telecommunications systems throughout the western U.S. He enjoyed traveling, both where his work took him as well as where he traveled on family adventures. Dean was considered to be one of the leading experts on near-obsolete phone systems still in use in remote areas and was passionate about phones and telecommunications technology of any kind, researching and building a knowledge base as early as junior high school.