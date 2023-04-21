Dicy Smith

Bertha “Dicy” J. Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, surrounded by her family. Dicy was born on January 27, 1934, in Lewistown, the daughter of Kuzma and Johanna Simac. Dicy grew up on the Simac homestead east of Winifred. She graduated from Winifred High School in 1952.
On February 7, 1953, she married Donald Smith, in Hilger. They resided in Winifred until 1959 when they moved to her father-in-law, Art Smith’s family farm west of Winifred. Dicy and Donald were married for 61 years before Donald’s death in 2014.
Dicy belonged to The Holy Family Catholic Church. She was very active in the Alter Society and belonged to the Women’s Garden Club for many years. She loved caring for her yard, planting flowers and a big garden. Cooking meals, baking and spending lots of time with her grandchildren were some of her greatest joys. Many Winifred residents got to enjoy her banana bread.
Dicy is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith; her parents, Kuzma and Johanna Simac; brothers, Joseph, John and Gerald Simac; and sisters, Helen, Stephanie, Annie, Mary, Margaret, Katie, Joan, Rosie, and Fannie.
She is survived by her brothers, Jim and Bob Simac; sisters, Lucy Carr and Nancy Bates; daughters, Debbie Smith, Donita (Rod) Kreger; sons, Daryl (Lynn) Smith and Dale (Nina) Smith; grandsons, Justin (Lacy) Kreger, Ryan (Meagan) Kreger, Shaun (Katrina) Kietzer, Steven Kietzer, Payton Smith, Ryan (Naomi) Heller, Cole (Kim) Heller, and Andy (Emily) Heller; granddaughters, Shelby Smith, Kayla Smith, Cassie Smith and TeriJo (Adam) Kinkelaar; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Vigil Service will be held at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lewistown on Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. with visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 27, 11 a.m. with rite of committal to follow at the Winifred Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Winifred Ambulance Service, Holy Family Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Dicy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
