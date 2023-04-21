Dicy Smith

Bertha “Dicy” J. Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, surrounded by her family. Dicy was born on January 27, 1934, in Lewistown, the daughter of Kuzma and Johanna Simac. Dicy grew up on the Simac homestead east of Winifred. She graduated from Winifred High School in 1952.

On February 7, 1953, she married Donald Smith, in Hilger. They resided in Winifred until 1959 when they moved to her father-in-law, Art Smith’s family farm west of Winifred. Dicy and Donald were married for 61 years before Donald’s death in 2014.

