Donald Dengel

Donald G. Dengel, 66, of Lewistown died Tuesday evening, April 25, 2023, at his home of natural causes following a short illness. He was born June 19, 1956, in Lewistown, the son of Arthur I. and Gurneva M. (Kelly) Dengel. Don was raised in the Grass Range area graduating from Grass Range High School in 1974. He moved into Lewistown and began working in the road construction industry with his brothers. On October 26, 1996, he was united in marriage to Vickie Graham in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They continued to make their home in Lewistown and for the last 20+ years he has worked for Prince Construction.

Don was a member of Captain Scott Masonic Lodge AF & AM of Grass Range, NHRA/NSRA, A Friend of Bills and National Honor Society for 28 years.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters