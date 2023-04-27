Donald G. Dengel, 66, of Lewistown died Tuesday evening, April 25, 2023, at his home of natural causes following a short illness. He was born June 19, 1956, in Lewistown, the son of Arthur I. and Gurneva M. (Kelly) Dengel. Don was raised in the Grass Range area graduating from Grass Range High School in 1974. He moved into Lewistown and began working in the road construction industry with his brothers. On October 26, 1996, he was united in marriage to Vickie Graham in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They continued to make their home in Lewistown and for the last 20+ years he has worked for Prince Construction.
Don was a member of Captain Scott Masonic Lodge AF & AM of Grass Range, NHRA/NSRA, A Friend of Bills and National Honor Society for 28 years.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, street rods and family time.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie of Lewistown; children, Kenneth (Jenni) Thompson of Lewistown, Melissa (Matt) Rivnie of Kelowna, BC, Canada, and Michelle Harelson of Lewistown; three grandchildren, Gloria Harelson of Lewistown, Devon Ott of Missoula and Samatha Platt of Las Vegas; five brothers, Bud (Sherry), Bill (Pat), Richard (Donna) all of Lewistown, George of Grass Range, and Duane of Stanford; two sisters, Alta Mae Pallett of Lewistown and Carol (Kevin) Warren in Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Wayne Pallett and sister-in-law Diane Dengel.
Memorial Services for Donald G. Dengel will be Monday, May 1 at 11 a.m. in Celebration Community Fellowship Church. Committal will be in the Dengel Cemetery at a later time. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Shrine Childrens Travel Fund, Roundup Ambulance or the charity of their choice and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
