Dorothy Marie Adcock, 100, died April 10, 2023, at home in Lewistown.

She was born on November 19, 1922, near Boardman, Wis., to Leman and Flora (Larsen) Hatch and grew up on their dairy farm along with her two sisters and a brother. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1940, completed her pre-nursing courses at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls and then graduated from Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minn. Dorothy knew from an early age that she wanted to be a nurse and she maintained a passion for nursing throughout her life. As soon as she passed her state boards, she and her best friend, Sylvia “Pokey” Mommsen, took the train to Pueblo, Colo., to work as registered nurses at the hospital there. Later, she worked in Colorado Springs at a doctor’s office, then as a psychiatric nurse at Porters Hospital in Denver and finally in college health at the University of Denver infirmary.

