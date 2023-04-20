Dorothy Marie Adcock, 100, died April 10, 2023, at home in Lewistown.
She was born on November 19, 1922, near Boardman, Wis., to Leman and Flora (Larsen) Hatch and grew up on their dairy farm along with her two sisters and a brother. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1940, completed her pre-nursing courses at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls and then graduated from Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minn. Dorothy knew from an early age that she wanted to be a nurse and she maintained a passion for nursing throughout her life. As soon as she passed her state boards, she and her best friend, Sylvia “Pokey” Mommsen, took the train to Pueblo, Colo., to work as registered nurses at the hospital there. Later, she worked in Colorado Springs at a doctor’s office, then as a psychiatric nurse at Porters Hospital in Denver and finally in college health at the University of Denver infirmary.
Dorothy met John Adcock at the young peoples’ group at First Methodist Church in Colorado Springs and they were married there in October, 1947. In 1950, they moved to Denver where they lived until February 2000 when they moved to Lewistown, Mont.
Dorothy and John loved to travel and had several wonderful trips including Hawaii, Alaska, Scandinavia, England and two helicopter hiking trips in Canada. They were also fans of Formula One racing and went to several races in Long Beach and one in Montreal.
She was active in her church and enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and gardening, but most of all she liked people and was a firm believer that "every person has a story" (and she was always anxious to hear that story).
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Howard and his wife, Ophelia; a sister, Eleanor and her husband, Ken; and a sister, Lois. She is survived by her two children, John Adcock of Lewistown, and Jill (Merle) Sadler of Parker, Colo.; grandson, Clayton Adcock; step-grandson, Grant Sadler; step-great-grandchildren, Lexi and Logan; and dog, Beau.
There will be a private service when Dorothy’s ashes are scattered.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Dorothy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.