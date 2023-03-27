Dorothy Cecelia Durbin

Dorothy Cecelia Durbin, age 89 of Lewistown, passed away on March 25, 2023, at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1933, in Lewistown, the fourth child to George Clement Darrah and Antonette Stransky (Edwards) Darrah.

Dorothy lived on a ranch just south of the Romanstad Ranch with her parents and grandparents, brothers, and sister. She attended school at the Romanstad School through the third grade when her parents left the ranching business and moved to Lewistown. Dorothy started the fourth grade at St. Leo’s and graduated from St. Leo’s high school in 1951. In her junior and senior year of high school she worked part-time at Woolworth’s. After graduation she worked for Mountain States Telephone Cooperative for two years.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters