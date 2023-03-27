Dorothy Cecelia Durbin, age 89 of Lewistown, passed away on March 25, 2023, at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1933, in Lewistown, the fourth child to George Clement Darrah and Antonette Stransky (Edwards) Darrah.
Dorothy lived on a ranch just south of the Romanstad Ranch with her parents and grandparents, brothers, and sister. She attended school at the Romanstad School through the third grade when her parents left the ranching business and moved to Lewistown. Dorothy started the fourth grade at St. Leo’s and graduated from St. Leo’s high school in 1951. In her junior and senior year of high school she worked part-time at Woolworth’s. After graduation she worked for Mountain States Telephone Cooperative for two years.
Dorothy married Robert Durbin on July 31, 1954, in Lewistown at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. They made their home in Lewistown. She was a devoted wife and mother to their four children. Everyone enjoyed her wonderful cooking. After her children were raised, she decided to go back to work. She worked at the Skyline Grocery for one year and then she took a job at H&K Shoes where she worked for four years. She then went to work for Rosemary Fashions for three years and then went to work for Rogers Jewelry until her retirement in 1999.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Maria) Durbin of Lewistown, Tim (Cindy) Durbin of Moore, Ron (Heidi) Durbin of Kalispell, and daughter, Paula (Ray) Barta of Billings. She is survived by her 10 grandchildren - Ryan (Cammi) Durbin, Stacey Durbin, Casey (Christine) Durbin, Kristin Barta, Joe (Samantha) Barta, Paden Durbin, Sierra Durbin, Amber Durbin, Tyler Durbin and Haley Durbin; seven great-grandchildren - Patrick, Keegan, Samuel and Lucas Durbin, Peighton, Jay and Sawyer Barta. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Swanson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held at the Cloyd Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lewistown. Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cloydfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Dorothy’s name may be left to the Central Montana Foundation, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, or the charity of one’s choice.
