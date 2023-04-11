Dorothy Marie Adcock, 100, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. At her request, no services will be held; cremation has taken place. An obituary will be shared when complete.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Dorothy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters