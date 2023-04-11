Dorothy Marie Adcock Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy Marie Adcock, 100, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. At her request, no services will be held; cremation has taken place. An obituary will be shared when complete.Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Dorothy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Fishing Religion Ethnology Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form