Ernest “Butch” Smith

Ernest Chester “Butch” Smith, 84, passed away on May 23, 2023 in Carlsbad, NM after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 14, 1939 in Portage, Wisc. to Lloyd Helmann Smith and Doris Walker Smith. Butch lived a full and exciting life as an Army officer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin — Madison in June, 1961. While there, he played basketball and rowed on the crew for four years. After four-and-a-half years in Germany and Fort Carson, Colo., Butch joined the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a special agent for 23-and-a-half years. On July 1, 1989, the day after he retired, he started work as a water safety officer for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. After two years of that, he started a small private investigation business. He also became a Fergus County Reserve Deputy from then to 2018. Butch had many adventures along the way and was always in law enforcement. His heart was always in Montana, even though he moved to Carlsbad in 1996. Butch is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fay Chrisien Smith; son, Kirk Lea Smith; six beautiful grandchildren; one aunt, Lorene Walker Martel in Wisconsin and two nephews, Paul Schweke (Ellen) and Peter Schweke; one great niece, one great nephew and two great-great nieces. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd Steven Smith; sister Yvonne Smith Schweke; niece, Susan Schweke; nephew Arthur Schweke; in-laws James M. and Edith Thompson Chrisien, and many aunts, uncles, andcousins. Services will be held in Montana at a later date.
