Eugene Ronald Comes, 85, passed away on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, in Billings. Gene was born in Lewistown, graduated from St. Leo’s Catholic High School in Lewistown, and lived his entire life in Montana. He attended Carroll College where he was an active member of the Carroll College debate team. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Carroll College and a master’s degree from the University of Montana, Gene dedicated his career to education, first as a teacher and principal and then as Superintendent of Schools in Edgar, Brady, Deer Lodge, and Belt. One of his greatest accomplishments in education was overseeing the funding and construction of the Central Park Center, a new gymnasium and swimming pool benefitting both students and the community of Deer Lodge.

Gene kept his wife and four children busy with family activities including hunting with cousins, uncles, and Grandpa Comes and the International; camping seemingly every weekend in the summer; motorcycling on virtually every trail in the Little Belts, road biking with the Rainmakers; backpacking, including that epic trip in the Bob Marshall with rain and snow that we barely survived; running, cross-country and downhill skiing, and golf, all of which created many lasting memories for his children and family.