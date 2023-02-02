Eugene Ronald Comes, 85, passed away on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, in Billings. Gene was born in Lewistown, graduated from St. Leo’s Catholic High School in Lewistown, and lived his entire life in Montana. He attended Carroll College where he was an active member of the Carroll College debate team. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Carroll College and a master’s degree from the University of Montana, Gene dedicated his career to education, first as a teacher and principal and then as Superintendent of Schools in Edgar, Brady, Deer Lodge, and Belt. One of his greatest accomplishments in education was overseeing the funding and construction of the Central Park Center, a new gymnasium and swimming pool benefitting both students and the community of Deer Lodge.
Gene kept his wife and four children busy with family activities including hunting with cousins, uncles, and Grandpa Comes and the International; camping seemingly every weekend in the summer; motorcycling on virtually every trail in the Little Belts, road biking with the Rainmakers; backpacking, including that epic trip in the Bob Marshall with rain and snow that we barely survived; running, cross-country and downhill skiing, and golf, all of which created many lasting memories for his children and family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Sally Comes, and his sister, Janet Burnham. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Barrick; his children, Patty Cahill (Howard Hold), Keith Comes (Deb), Sandy Burt (Howard), and Kathy Harris; his grandkids, Chad (Sheeana), Cole and Claire Cahill, Tanner and Ben Comes, Michael (Taylor) and Jordan Burt (fiancé Trent Pearson), and Zach and Libby Harris; great-grandchildren, Emmie Burt and Quinn and Avery Cahill; and former wife and life-long friend, Lorraine Dooner.
Gene’s family would like to thank the care providers at both Billings Clinic and the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana for the exceptional care Gene received throughout the past 20 years, and especially in his last days of life. Gene always said, “They are good people. They are taking really good care of me here.” The family would also like to thank Keri Henan, who provided in-home care for Gene, allowing him to achieve his goal of remaining independent for as long as he was physically able.
Services will be held at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Parish in Lewistown, Montana, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in Gene’s name be sent to Carroll College in Helena, Montana, in honor of the deceased.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Gene’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com