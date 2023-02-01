Felix Joseph Darcy died on January 5 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., after a week of comfort care.
Born July 3, 1937, in Lewistown, Joe was the fifth child in a family of eight siblings. He graduated from St. Leo’s High School in 1956 and attended the College of Great Falls (now Providence University), graduating in 1959 with a B.S. in education. He taught for one year in Belgrade, and then traveled to Japan to teach the children of American military families living there. In Japan, Joe met the love of his life, Nora Marie Slack, also a teacher for the military. When they returned to the states, Joe earned a Master’s degree in educational science at the University of New Mexico in 1964, the year before the couple were married in Nora’s hometown of Louisville, Ken. As newlyweds, Joe and Nora traveled extensively, both teaching for a time in Turkey, Germany, and England. Stateside, Joe’s study shifted to environmental health, in which he earned another degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1970 and finally a doctorate at the University of Minnesota in 1982, with a dissertation on the characteristics of wood dust. Joe and Nora finally settled in Olympia, Wash., where Joe worked as an industrial hygienist, a career that lasted until his retirement. Throughout his life, Joe was an avid marathoner, mountain climber, and cyclist. And in retirement, he loved to golf, cook, and cultivate garden flowers. Joe was also a constant reader and always eager for political debate. He was a great believer in women’s rights and in conservation efforts.