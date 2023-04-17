Foy Allen McCollum, 83, of Lewistown, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. Foy was born on June 4, 1939, to Raymond “Hap” and Martha (Grinde) McCollum in Lewistown. He was raised on the family ranch with his three sisters. He graduated from Fergus High School in 1957. He attended Montana State College in Bozeman for one year. Foy then joined the Air Force where he attended a specialized school for radar systems. He traveled overseas, including the country of Turkey where he was stationed for 18 months. This was the same base that the U2 spy plane departed from. After four years in the service, Foy returned home to the family ranch. Foy met his future wife, Judy Manuel through Ted Manuel in Lewistown. Foy swept her off her feet at the Bar 19. They were married on September 23, 1971, at a small ceremony in Las Vegas. They had two children, Eric and Kara.
Foy spent the majority of his life on the family ranch, located south of Lewistown on Cottonwood Creek. As the third generation steward of the family ranch, Foy believed you should leave the land better than you found it. He raised beef cattle, mostly a cross between Black Angus and Hereford. However, it was well known to the family that other animals such as pigs and chickens were not allowed! There were a couple of horses and at one time a small herd of sheep. Foy did not care for the mode of transportation that was the horse. Although he could ride, he was extremely overjoyed with his first four-wheeler. He and his dog Ruby were constant companions on the ranch. In his younger years, he played with toys and cars and trucks. He liked to draw, play cards and games. He enjoyed skiing and snowmobiling. He also liked camping, hunting and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.
Foy is preceded in death by his parents, Hap and Martha McCollum; his sister, Jean Reiter; and brothers-in-law, Jim Lewis, Keith Lewis and Ted Manuel. He is survived by his wife, Judy McCollum; his son, Eric (Lynde) McCollum of Lewistown; his daughter, Kara (Brian) Duke of Billings; three grandchildren, Dalton Farra, Morgan Duke and Ely McCollum; two sisters, Marilyn Lewis and Doris (Jim) Chandler; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hoagland, Debbie Manuel, and Sue (George) Fisher; plus many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 21st, 1:00 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home, with burial at Beaver Creek Cemetery and a celebration to follow at the Eagles Club in Lewistown. Boots and jeans preferred! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Beaver-Cottonwood Creek Volunteer Fire District (℅ Audrey Clark 10562 Beaver Creek Road, Moore, MT 59464).
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Foy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
