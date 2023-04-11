Gale Drewry

Gale Ray Drewry was born in September 1935 in Wolf Point, Mont., on Friday the 13th. He was the only son born to Ray William Drewry and Elta Helen Grace Chubb Drewry. He grew up on a ranch in the Weldon area where his grandparents, Roy (step-granddad) and Clara Emmert owned the Weldon Post Office, store and small farm. Gale attended grade school at the Figure Eight and Cutting Schools in the community. He rode horseback 6.5 miles one way to school (likely uphill both ways). Gale attended high school in Circle, where he participated in football. During his growing up years, he had already acquired many musical skills. During his junior year, he had met T Texas Tyler and other celebrities and decided he needed to visit Nashville and make an attempt to share his music with the world. He learned it was a tough business and came back home.

Gale loved horses; rounding up or buying, breaking and selling them. One of his favorite activities involving horses was participating in amateur rodeo. He was the vice-president of the McCone Race and Rodeo and the founder and president of the Whitlash Saddle Club. This rodeo fondness rubbed off on his kids and many summers were spent driving his kids around in the remodeled milk truck camper dragging along the horse trailer to lots of area rodeos.

