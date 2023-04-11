Gale Drewry

Gale Ray Drewry was born in September 1935 in Wolf Point, Mont., on Friday the 13th. He was the only son born to Ray William Drewry and Elta Helen Grace Chubb Drewry. He grew up on a ranch in the Weldon area where his grandparents, Roy (step-granddad) and Clara Emmert owned the Weldon Post Office, store and small farm. Gale attended grade school at the Figure Eight and Cutting Schools in the community. He rode horseback 6.5 miles one way to school (likely uphill both ways). Gale attended high school in Circle, where he participated in football. During his growing up years, he had already acquired many musical skills. During his junior year, he had met T Texas Tyler and other celebrities and decided he needed to visit Nashville and make an attempt to share his music with the world. He learned it was a tough business and came back home.
Gale loved horses; rounding up or buying, breaking and selling them. One of his favorite activities involving horses was participating in amateur rodeo. He was the vice-president of the McCone Race and Rodeo and the founder and president of the Whitlash Saddle Club. This rodeo fondness rubbed off on his kids and many summers were spent driving his kids around in the remodeled milk truck camper dragging along the horse trailer to lots of area rodeos.
Gale loved fishing and hunting. The converted milk truck camper also trailed well to Fort Peck Lake where his family enjoyed water sports and camping. There are many fond family camping and hunting memories.
Meanwhile his love for music never faded and his family was his band and backup singers. Gale and family sang at the Assembly of God church in Circle, for local dances, and endless jam sessions in the family pool room. The guitars, amplifiers, music stands, pianos and keyboards didn’t have to be set up because they were always up.
Gale was always spinning his own lyrics to music and later began to write country music and gospel songs. He hooked up with a small recording studio in Poplar and made a couple albums. These included his daughter Jennifer, and the second included Cindie. Gale wrote and recorded a song called, “I Love Montana” which was sanctioned as a tribute to Montana’s Centennial by Lieutenant Governor Gordon McCumber. He also had professional recording contracts produced and performed by other artists.
Gale was a natural storyteller whether or not he was singing. He loved to sit and have coffee while sharing life experiences, some real and some he would joke were from his own recollection. He has several family history books written to record the family stories from when his kids were growing up, many from when he was growing up and some even back through the Drewry lineage, which he enjoyed researching.
Other achievements Gale was proud of was being a founder and lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Circle, where he also played and sang. He was vice president at the McCone County Farm Bureau and a graduate of the Western College of Auctioneering.
Gale married Sharlene Vance in 1958 and they divorced in 1983. In 1989, Gale met and married his beloved soulmate Pamela Ann Cayer. He remained by her side during her extended illness and wrote a song for her which she heard daily. He continued to love, honor and cherish her until his final breath, frequently expressing wishes about their reunification.
Gale is survived by his children, Cindie Fitch (Bob), Wade Drewry (Nora), Jay Drewy (Julia), and Jennifer Granot (Paul). His grandchildren are Coy Loberg (Terri), Chris Loberg, Yancey Fitch (Uluwehi), Tyler Drewry, Brenda Phillips (Matt), Jessica Rush (Michael), Travis Drewry, Logan Drewry, P.J. Granot (Cindy), and Jerime Granot (Korah); and his sister, Helen Rabenberg (John). He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Huseby, Lavonne Tew, Lois Ballender; and his wife, Pamela Cayer Drewry.
Gale passed away at his home in Lewistown on April 5 at the age of 87.
A Celebration of Life for Gale will be held at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. Gale’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.