Gary Wallace Heilig, 80, passed away peacefully early on June 14, 2023. He was born August 21, 1942, in Havre to Vernon V. Heilig and Montana McDonald Heilig. He was the third of eight children and grew up on a family farm south of Turner. He graduated from Turner High School in 1960 and left that fall to stay with his oldest brother, Lavern and his wife, Anne in Oxnard, Calif. Gary then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent two years in Anchorage, Alaska, and one year in Texas.
He then came home to help his dad and brother, Richard, work on the farm. In the summer of 1963, Gary met Helen Vaughn of Havre. The two first met at a country dance in the little town of Lloyd. Gary started a new job at Valley Motor Supply in Havre and the two were then married at St. Judes Catholic Church on December 18, 1965. Gary was not a big fan of working the 8-5 job so he and Helen saved their money to start ranching on a place north of Chinook. Over the next few years they started their family. Julie Ann, Gary Wallace Jr., and Boyd James were born within those next five years. Gary and Helen spent the next 51 years farming and ranching in the communities of Augusta, Brooks and finally Moore. They have resided south of Moore for the last 40 years. Gary spent many of his winters restoring John Deere Tractors and was a member of the Central Montana Fly Wheelers Association. Another hobby of his was to go play pitch in Hobson a couple times a week. Gary was a Director on the Central Ag Experiment Station Board, a school board member at Moore Public School, and a board member at Moore Farmers Oil.