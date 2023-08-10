Gene Farber Aug 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eugene “Gene” Farber, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. At his request, cremation has taken place. Services are pending and an obituary will be shared when complete.Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Gene’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form