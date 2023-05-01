George A. Thorson May 1, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George A. Thorson, age 88, a 33-year retiree, from the Montana Power Company, died at home in Kalispell on November 8, 2022.Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Sweetgrass County Cemetery, Big Timber, Montana, followed by a gathering at the American Legion Club. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Job Market Religion Meteorology Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form