George A. Thorson, age 88, a 33-year retiree, from the Montana Power Company, died at home in Kalispell on November 8, 2022.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Sweetgrass County Cemetery, Big Timber, Montana, followed by a gathering at the American Legion Club.

