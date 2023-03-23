George O. “Corky” Apple, Jr.
Corky Apple, 99, of Lewistown left the ranch one last time headed for heaven.
A few months shy of 100 years ago on the prairie around Carter, Montana on September 5, 1923 George O. “Corky” Apple was born in the house on the family homestead. Corky was the sixth of seven children born to George and Babette Apple. Four older sisters and an older brother welcomed him to the world. In 1926, the family took their belongings via horse drawn wagon to Lewistown where he resided for the rest of his life.
Corky attended school in Lewistown and Grass Range before the Army called him to service in 1943. Early in 1944, his unit the 453 AAA Battalion of the 83rd Infantry shipped out to England where they continued their training for the Normandy Invasion. Corky landed on Utah Beach and participated in five major campaigns that ended on the Elbe River outside Berlin. His wartime experiences were an important part of his life. Over the years he enjoyed going to reunions and visiting with family about his experiences in WWII. In 2018, the French Government awarded him the Legion of Honor Medal for his part in the liberation of France from Nazi Germany. Corky was also very proud of his selection to be on the “Honor Flight” to Washington, D.C. where he was given the privilege to tour the National WWII Memorial.
After the war Corky returned to Lewistown where he met the love of his life, Annabelle Meadors. They were married on September 15, 1946 and three children soon followed, Karen, Bobetta and Susan. Corky and Annabelle raised a family, worked, lived and loved the ranch on Cottonwood Creek.
Our father loved to work! Dad enjoyed farming the land and was proud of his crops; especially his hay crop. He planted a large garden and enjoyed giving produce to friends. He thoroughly enjoyed working his livestock while riding his favorite horse, “Duke.” When he wasn’t busy on the ranch, he would be out hunting, snowmobiling with friends and neighbors and teaching his girls to dance at country dances and other family outings. In 1976, we tragically lost our mother to cancer. Life was different.
In 1981, our father met and married another love, Pearl Ostermiller. Dad and Pearl enjoyed traveling, attending Army reunions, and watching sporting events until her unexpected passing in 1990.
Corky was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Moose Club. He was a long-time member of the Fergus Booster Club. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports. For many years he hosted the hospitality room of the high school sporting events and tournaments. For 50 years, Dad had his own spot in the gym. This past fall, at 99 years old, Corky was able to watch a football playoff game while parked in his pickup near the north end zone. He was proud of the athletes that participated in Fergus sports.
George is preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wives, Annabelle and Pearl. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Plagmann (Rick) of Billings, Bobetta Newton (Donald) of Lewistown, and Susan Wasser (George) of Corvallis; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The Apple family would like to extend special thanks to the many neighbors and friends of Cottonwood Creek and Lewistown for their years of support and kindness. Corky passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, followed by a private committal service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Central Montana Foundation, Redbird’s Baseball or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Corky’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
