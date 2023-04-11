George Raymond Nette, 91, went to be with his heavenly father, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Lewistown. It was exactly what he prayed for when the time came for God to call him home.
George was born May 17, 1931, in Many, La., to Jimmie Paul and Mary Josephine (Moore) Nette. He graduated from Many High School.
George was drafted into the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed in Great Falls, Mont., where he met the love of his life, Eloise Doris Hines. They were married on October 17, 1955, in Fort Benton. George was employed with Buttrey Foods for 40 years and finished his career at NAPA. He officially retired at 89. George was a member and a deacon at Central Baptist Church. He and his wife, Eloise were founding members of Calvary Community Church of Lewistown. George served as an elder of the church for many years. The church, known today as Celebration Church, was greatly blessed by his ministry, gifts and abilities. In particular, his wonderful gift of visiting nursing homes, assisted living homes and the hospital. George was a powerful prayer warrior. If you needed prayer, you were going to get it whether you liked it or not.
George’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, shopping at Saves, driving his convertible, taking rides and spotting the fawns. The rest of the time was spent visiting and praying for people and spoiling his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was a father figure to many. Once he met you, you belonged to him and you called him Dad. George’s faith was most important to him. He would end his conversations with, “Always look up and say thank you.”
Our father was known as the “miracle man.” We can’t tell you how many times we were told that he would not make it to see another day. He was even put on hospice and outlived that. He is still our “miracle man.” He just got his miracle up in heaven this time. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Survivors include his daughters, Marcia (Roger) Smith, Sandra (Dean) Westhoff, Cynthia (Jim) Karhi, Denise (Chris) Jennings and Lisa (Carl) Charbonneau; son, Jim (Debbie) Nette; son-in-law, Keith Greyn; sister-in-law, Surena Hines and niece, Valarie (Jason) Meredith; grandchildren, JR (Shannon) Killham, Raymond (Keri) Killham, Jeff (Jenna) Smith, Carra (Sam) Greyn, Megan Greyn, Jessie Nette, Cory Nette, Jordan Westhoff, Dillon Westhoff, Nicole (Kyle) Karhi, Alysann Karhi, Christian Karhi, Ryan (Charrisse) Jennings, Chase (Toree) Jennings, Brandon (Tanya) Rau and Bryant Rau; great-grandchildren, Emily Killham, Logan Killham, Kai Smith, Ezra Smith, Lucca Smith, Landon Greyn, Torin Jennings and Rhett Jennings; and numerous nieces, nephews and others that considered him a father.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eloise; daughters, Paulette Greyn and Penny Nette; grandson, Shawn Smith; and brother-in-law, George “Winky” Hines.
A Celebration of Life for George Nette will be held at Celebration Church, 361 W. Frontage Road on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Lewistown City Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Celebration Church.
George loved his Hawaiian shirts, so Hawaiian casual would be nice. If you don’t have a Hawaiian shirt we will have some of his at the church. He would love knowing his friends would be blessed by one of them.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. George’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
