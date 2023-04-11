George Nette

George Raymond Nette, 91, went to be with his heavenly father, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Lewistown. It was exactly what he prayed for when the time came for God to call him home.

George was born May 17, 1931, in Many, La., to Jimmie Paul and Mary Josephine (Moore) Nette. He graduated from Many High School.

