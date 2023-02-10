Gerald C. ‘Jerry’ Swan
Gerald C. “Jerry” Swan passed away peacefully with his family by his side and surrounded by love on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Helena.
He was born August 8, 1934, to Oscar (Billy) and Carrie Swan in Lewistown, the youngest of four children. The family ranched in the Snowy Mountains with Jerry attending Bear Paw School — the same one-room school that his mother and older siblings had attended. He rode his horse “Della” to school until the family moved into Lewistown.
Jerry graduated from Fergus County High School in 1952 and was involved in track, band, and pep club, but was best known for his performance as the top scorer on the Fergus Golden Eagles basketball team. His love of basketball continued after high school as he played in the Western Invitational Tournament for about 15 years. He enjoyed watching the NBA games, rooting for the Phoenix Suns.
While he loved basketball, his true love was baseball. He played in the American Legion baseball tournaments and traveled to Great Falls to try out for the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately, the first pitch hit him in the elbow and that was the end of his hopes to play professional baseball. He continued to watch baseball for the rest of his life and was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958, stationed in Burtonwood Air Base near Liverpool, England. It was there that he met and married Freda Murray in Warrington, England. Their first son, Bryan, was born there and was 6 months old when the family returned to Montana and settled in Lewistown. They were blessed with another son, Gary, and daughter Alyson, and enjoyed family weekends of camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking — spending time in the Belt and Snowy Mountains that he loved so much. Eventually, he and Freda decided to go their separate ways and divorced.
In 1974 Jerry met and married Mary Heath and made a new home with her and her three young daughters, Kathy, Nancy and Jeana, in what he referred to as a “fixer-upper” on Crystal Lake Road. He enjoyed remodeling that home and was able to utilize his incredible wood-working skills. Once the remodeling was complete, he enjoyed other hobbies and activities.
Jerry and Mary bowled together on a bowling league and traveled to bowling tournaments around the state. They enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, hiking, and planting and harvesting a big garden. They were thrilled to become grandparents to Bryan’s two sons, Gary’s three sons, Alyson’s daughter, Kathy’s daughter and Jeana’s two sons. His life changed drastically when Mary unexpectedly passed away in November 1995.
The following year he met his lady friend, Joan Wood, and moved with her to Arizona where he spent the next 18 years, always vowing to come back to Montana at the first opportunity. He moved back to Montana in 2014 and moved in with his daughter Kathy and husband Webb in Helena. He had his own apartment on the lower level of their home and began adding his own personal touches to make it his own, planting trees and bushes in the yard, flowers on the deck, installing flag poles, bird baths, bird houses, fountains and more. It wasn’t too long until he and Kathy went to visit a newborn litter of Shih Tzu puppies, and when it was time, they each selected one to bring home. Reggy and Sara became the center of his world and added so much love and joy to his life.
Jerry was always busy with one project or another. His first project was an HO scale model railroad encompassing an entire room in his home. He worked for years on it, adding switches, lights, sound effects, tunnels, bridges, crossings, and the landscape and city scape to go with it. He would proudly wear his conductor’s hat, turn the power on and start the trains. When that project was complete, he started painting, and created elaborate paint by number works of art. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Farkle, cornhole, and an occasional trip to the casino.
Jerry was a kind and loving man. He loved his family and was proud of them. He was quick to laugh and a joy to be around. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Helena who loved him very much and enjoyed spending time with him.
Jerry is survived by his two sons: Bryan (Schelle) Swan, Colstrip, and Gary (Pam) Swan, Chubbuck, Idaho; and four daughters, Alyson Jensen (Pete), Grand Forks, North Dakota, Kathy (Webb) Brown, Helena, Nancy Zehnle, Rush City, Minn., Jeana DeBuf (Karl), Billings; grandsons, Thadias, Aaron, Kerry, Brandon, and Nicholas Swan; Spencer and Nathan DeBuf; granddaughters, Rachel Jensen and Nicole Brixey; nieces, Georgia (Don) Cline, Judy May; and nephews, Greg (Mary Rose) Swan, and Mark (Betsy) Scally.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary of 21 years; his parents Billy and Carrie Swan; his brother Oscar; and his two sisters, Vivienne Harwood and Betty Scally; his nephew Richard Scally; and a great-niece Terri Scally.
A graveside service will be held this summer at the Beaver Creek Cemetery outside of Lewistown. Donations can be made to the American Legion Charities, Post #16, Lewistown, Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jerry.